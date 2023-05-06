Touching Video of Sixers Star Joel Embiid & Son Goes Viral [LOOK]

Joel Embiid tried to play it cool when asked about the MVP race during the regular season, but the Philadelphia 76ers star let his emotions flow when he finally received the award — and shared a special moment with his young son during it.

Embiid was awarded his first-career MVP honor on May 2, beating out two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets to win the award. He was given the trophy before Friday’s playoff game against the Boston Celtics, and Embiid decided to share the spotlight with his 2-year-old son, Arthur, in a moment that caught some viral attention.

Joel Embiid Opens Up on Fatherhood as He Wins MVP Award

As he accepted the honor prior to Friday’s game, Embiid called out to his young and asked him to come over to him. Embiid grew emotional as he picked up his son, wiping tears from his eyes.

After regaining his composure, the Sixers big man gave credit to Arthur for helping to shape his career.

Joel Embiid, the Kia NBA MVP and recipient of the Michael Jordan Trophy, is joined in celebration by his son!#KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/XyRWifVhwD — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

“Honestly, he’s the main reason why I’m really here,” Embiid said as he held his son.