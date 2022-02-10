Joel Embiid Dances at ‘Ben Simmons’ Funeral’ After Sixers Trade

Joel Embiid wasted no time in sending a hilariously spiteful message to Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers star tweeted out the popular “RIPBozo” meme to announce his true feelings on the James Harden trade.

Embiid posted the viral image showing a stoic gentleman standing at a funeral with a caption saying: “I stopped by one of my biggest haters funeral today. Just to make sure that (expletive) was dead.” The 7-footer didn’t include the actual caption, but the implication was clear and intentional. Embiid pronounced Simmons dead on the spot, then danced at his funeral.

Sixers fans quickly piled on the hate as the #RIPBozo began trending on Twitter. One person joked that it should be the team’s new motto. Another declared Embiid the automatic MVP. And a third called it the single greatest tweet of all time.

Philadelphia had a scheduled off-day on Thursday and the team returns to the court on Friday for a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s still unclear if Harden will be in the building. Remember, the 10-time All-Star has been dealing with left hamstring tightness. Harden has missed three straight games due to the injury (whether real or exaggerated). He’s averaging 22.5 points in 44 games.

Joel Embiid & Meek Mill when James Harden touch down at the Philly airport pic.twitter.com/exUoiuWVCJ — Politicin’ Hak  (@politicin_hak) February 10, 2022

Matisse Thybulle Kept Out of Deadline Deal

The Harden to Philly rumors had been building insane levels of momentum in recent days. One major sticking point was Brooklyn’s desire to get Tyrese Maxey and/or Matisse Thybulle back in return. The Nets received neither player. And the Sixers’ refusal to include Thybulle almost nixed the deal, according to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

BEN SIMMONS HAS BEEN TRADED TO THE NETS THERE’S A NEW BIG 2.5 pic.twitter.com/jpRblVpYro — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 10, 2022

The deal got done and Simmons is off to Brooklyn to join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Sixers and Nets will meet for the first time with their newly-constructed starting five on March 10 in South Philly. Ticket prices jumped from $40 to $160 on Thursday afternoon.

Nets at Sixers, March 10. You will hear the boos for Ben Simmons in Europe. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 10, 2022

Irving won’t be allowed to play in that one due to the city’s vaccine mandate. Durant may or may not be back from his MCL sprain. Simmons? Well, it stands to reason that he’ll probably fake an illness to avoid the wrath of the Philly faithful. His ego can’t handle the booing.

The #Nets and #BenSimmons come to Philly on March 10. Does Simmons, Public Enemy No. 1, play that game? #Sixers — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) February 10, 2022

Embiid Hinted at Wanting Harden in Philly

Harden badly wanted to play with Embiid, according to Kendrick Perkins. His comments on Harden’s desire to win a championship in Philly started back on January 26 and only intensified the trade rumors in recent days. Embiid himself skirted around the issue due to the NBA’s tampering rules, but it sounded like he wanted the 2018 MVP in a red, white, and blue uniform.

“Obviously the top players all make each other better, and he’s in that category of just being able to — and he’s gotten close before,” Embiid told Mike Missanelli. “He’s gotten to the conference finals, he’s gotten close to making it to the Finals, but that’s something I really can’t comment about because he plays for another team, and it’s not realistic.”