Sixers Star Joel Embiid Receives Controversial ‘MVP’ Award: Report

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was snubbed for the MVP award by a bunch of clueless NBA writers. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets took home the honor. However, Embiid has earned the popular vote in his adopted city after Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to name him the real MVP — that is, Most Valuable Philadelphian.

Wait, what? According to The Inquirer’s Anna Orso, Embiid has been honored by the Philadelphia city government for a historic season where he earned the league’s scoring title by averaging 30.6 points per game.

The 7-footer also grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game while 49.9% from the field and breaking long-standing records held by franchise icons like Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson along the way. Not for nothing: Embiid played with a broken face and sprained thumb in the postseason.

Philly City Council just passed a resolution that names Joel Embiid our MVP – "Most Valuable Philadelphian" — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) May 19, 2022

“I don’t know what else I have to do to win it,” Embiid said of missing out on MVP. “To me, at this point, it’s whatever. It’s all about focusing — not that I wasn’t focused on the bigger picture — but it’s really trying to put all my energy into the bigger picture, which is to win the whole thing.”

ONLY Sixers to EVER Win the #NBA Scoring Title

🏆Allen Iverson

🏆Wilt Chamberlain

After the Sixers’ early playoff exit — the Miami Heat beat them 99-90 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals — head coach Doc Rivers tried to put everything in perspective. He instructed people to “celebrate” Embiid’s amazing year.

“I think we should celebrate Joel,” Rivers said. “Jokic is a worthy MVP, but so is Joel, and so is Giannis. Joel went through a lot this year, having to shoulder the load for most of the year, and he did that.”

Embiid Updates His Health/Recovery Plan

Embiid was bruised and battered throughout the postseason, a fact that seemed to get lost on some analysts. He still averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in 10 playoff games against Toronto and Miami. Now the Sixers’ big man heads into an offseason of many unknowns.

A concussion, an orbital fracture, a ligament tear in his thumb… Joel Embiid is the definition of tough. This is remarkable. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 7, 2022

Roster decisions aside, Embiid needs to get healthy. He expects to get surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb while letting a broken orbital bone heal on its own. The five-time All-Star explained his rehab and recovery plans in the minutes following the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to Miami.

“Tonight I tried to be on the floor really the whole game and I didn’t want to take any breaks,” Embiid said. “The season was on the line so I just wanted to do whatever I could, and not regret anything. And, as far as the next step — obviously I got to talk to these guys but the last time I checked was that definitely surgery for the thumb injury.

“As far as my face, the last indication was that [surgery] wasn’t needed. So I just have to have conversations with them and figure out what is needed.”

Risking His Body, His Blood, His Sweat, His Tears

Georges Niang was one of many teammates to marvel at Embiid’s selflessness during the 2021-22 campaign. He played in a career-high 68 games in the regular season, then gutted out 38.5 minutes per game in the postseason despite all his ailments.

Georges Niang on playing w/ Joel Embiid: "He’s a furious competitor. Joel would do anything for this organization and his teammates, and I think he showed that. He showed up every night and was willing to put himself out there, try to win, and bring this organization a title. " — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 13, 2022

Heroic? Sure. More than that, Embiid was the embodiment of a warrior and someone the guys in the locker room trust to get them over the championship hump.

“I think that’s at the forefront of his mind: how can he better himself to get this team to the top? I think you don’t find that every day in professional sports,” Niang said. “So to be around someone who is willing to risk their body, their sweat, their blood, their tears to get an organization to the top, I think that’s a unique characteristic and it was amazing to be around that work and see that work every single day.”