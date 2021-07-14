Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors Have Sixers Seeking These Kings Players

It looks like a Ben Simmons trade this summer is now almost a certain “when” not “if” and a couple of teams may be separating themselves as the early frontrunners to pull the trigger on a move.

It was reported earlier this week that the Philadelphia 76ers left-handed point guard is officially on the trade block and the Sacramento Kings appear to be one of the strongest contenders to push for a deal at this point.

Despite there potentially being mutual interest between the clubs – the Sixers wanting to move Simmons and the Kings wanting to add him to their lineup – early signals are pointing to a possible lengthy negotiation process. Here’s what Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee had to say on Wednesday.

The potential for a deal is there, but the 76ers are reportedly seeking an All-Star caliber player in return. De’Aaron Fox would probably fit that description, but sources have maintained the Kings are highly unlikely to trade their dynamic 23-year-old point guard. The Sacramento Bee has confirmed the Kings have expressed interest in Simmons, but Fox has not been discussed in any trade talks.

Anderson goes on to point out that Kings GM Monte McNair and 76ers president Daryl Morey worked together for 13 years with the Houston Rockets, so there is obviously familiarity between the men.

Sixers May Have to Settle if They Want to Deal Simmons to Kings

While 2017 fifth overall pick De’Aaron Fox may be off the table, he’s not the only point guard who the Sixers are eyeing. Anderson wrote:

Sacramento would probably be willing to offer a package that includes Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and one or more future first-round draft picks. One league source recently told The Bee the Kings would have to send a minimum of three first-round picks to the 76ers in a trade constructed around Hield and Bagley. Another source said the 76ers wouldn’t be interested unless Fox or [Tyrese] Haliburton were included in the trade, but Hield’s elite 3-point shooting and Bagley’s unrealized potential could be appealing if a better deal doesn’t materialize.

After playing two seasons at Iowa State, the lanky Tyrese Haliburton was selected 12th overall by the Kings in last year’s NBA Draft. Haliburton went on to play in 58 games – including 20 starts – during his rookie season, posting 13 points, 5.3 assists and three rebounds per contest while chipping in 1.3 steals per game as well.

Haliburton averaged just over 30 minutes per game and shot the ball well, posting a .472/.409/.857 line. He was named the Rookie of the Month for both January and February, made first-team All-Rookie, and finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

Former NFL Pro Bowler: Trading Simmons Would Be Sixers ‘Biggest Regret’

Though it seems to be a near-consensus with Sixers fans that Simmons needs to be traded somewhere this summer, there are still some who think he can turn things around. On Wednesday’s edition of First Things First, former six-time NFL Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall made this claim.

"If the 76ers trade Ben Simmons it will be the biggest regret this organization will ever have." — @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/o6LHoNmUQL — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 14, 2021

Interestingly, just last week, Bleacher Report wrote that not trading Simmons months ago was the team’s “biggest regret”.

In less than one month, teams can officially begin signing and/or extending players, as well as completing trades. The countdown is on.

