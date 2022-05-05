LeBron James Sends Strong Message on Sixers Breakout Star Tyrese Maxey

All season, Tyrese Maxey has done whatever the Philadelphia 76ers have asked of him. From opening the year as the full-time starting point guard to adapting to James Harden, the 21-year-old has taken every challenge with open arms.

Heading into their second-round matchup with the Miami Heat, the Sixers found themselves without a key component to their roster. After taking a blow to the face against the Raptors, MVP finalist Joel Embiid is out with a fractured orbital bone and a mild concussion.

While Embiid did not travel with the team to Miami, hope remains he can take the floor again when the series shifts to Philadelphia. In the mean time, it has been on the supporting cast to try and weather the storm.

Maxey has been known to step up in big situations and did so in Game two. Unfortunately in a losing effort, the second-year guard erupted for 34 points on stellar 54.5% shooting from the field.

This incredible showing caught the attention of one of the NBA’s greatest talents. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the Sixers’ rising star.

Tyrese so damn good already man!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2022

Tyrese Maxey Is A Star In The Making

When the Sixers landed Maxey with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, many agreed it was the steal of the night. Having a chance to play every night this season, he proved he should have been selected much higher. Between his strong work ethic and humble nature, the sky is the limit in terms of Maxey’s potential.

For a player who didn’t play consistently as a rookie, Maxey’s meteoric leap in year two is extremely impressive. On top of his lightning-quick speed, he refined his three-point shooting to become a complete player on the offensive end. In a span of two years, Maxey went from shooting under 30% from deep as a college freshman to being near the top of the NBA in three-point percentage.

The thing that stands out most about Maxey is his confidence and composure. Since entering the league, there has yet to be a moment too big for him. He does not succumb to pressure. In fact, he thrives in it. Back against the wall in the playoffs and Maxey still managed to go out and drop close to 40 points on a smothering Miami Heat defense.

The Sixers Found Their “Third Star”

In the NBA, the term “Big Three” is thrown around a lot. Throughout history, most of the league’s best teams had three All-Star or near All-Star level talent. As the Sixers usher in the Joel Embiid/James Harden era of the franchise, they may have already found their third piece.

An argument can be made for Tobias Harris, but Maxey is younger and has much more upside. Plus, his game fits with the direction the NBA is trending. Paired alongside two top talents in Embiid and Harden, Maxey is in a great situation as he continues to blossom in the NBA.

With Harden on the back end of his prime, we are seeing him embrace more of a facilitator role. This has opened doors for Maxey and allowed him to showcase his scoring punch on a nightly basis. Since the former MVP arrived in Philly, the two instantly meshed with one another.

Still only in his second season, there is no denying the future is extremely bright for Tyrese Maxey.