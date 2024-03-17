Marcus Morris Sr. Signs With Sixers Rival: Report

Former Philadelphia 76ers wing Marcus Morris Sr. has found a new team for the moment. After the Spurs waived the ex-Sixer, Morris signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers as The Athletic’s Shams Charania via his X account.

Charania added why Morris appealed to the Cavaliers and why his addition could be important to them.

“Cleveland adding veteran depth to the frontcourt late in the regular season. Morris agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs ahead of (the) March 1 deadline and is playoff-eligible for the No. 3 seed Cavaliers,” Charania wrote via his X account.

The Sixers acquired Morris from the Clippers in the package deal in return for James Harden. They then traded Morris in a three-way deal that sent them Buddy Hield.

In the 37 games he’s appeared in, Morris has averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40% from three for the 2023-24 season. Morris may very well hit the market again if he doesn’t impress Cleveland.

Patrick Beverley Called Marcus Morris Signing

Former Sixer Patrick Beverley continues to get the inside scoop before NBA Insiders. The day before Charania confirmed the Cavaliers would sign Morris, Beverley reported the transaction via his podcast’s X account.

Marcus Morris Sr. Is planning to sign with the Cleveland Cavs – Per Sources pic.twitter.com/5NtNBnD0lY — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 15, 2024

Beverley has been providing inside scoops for multiple moves since the NBA Trade Deadline. This has usually involved him or his former teammates. He reported his own trade to the Bucks and then that Danilo Gallinari would either join him in Milwaukee or go back to the Clippers before Gallianri chose the former. However, he hasn’t gotten all of his scoops right.

He reported earlier that Morris was originally leaning toward joining the Timberwolves, which did not happen.

The commonality with these moves is that Beverley played with Gallinari and Morris when they were all with the Clippers. Beverley clearly keeps in touch with some of his former teammates even when they don’t play together anymore.

In Morris’ case, he and Beverley played together for two separate franchises. First, they played together on the Clippers from 2020 to 2021. They then reunited with the Sixers after Beverley signed in Philadelphia, and the Sixers acquired Morris in 2023.

Now, Beverley has reunited with Gallinari on the Bucks in reverse fashion, as the former was traded there and the latter signed there.

Ex-Sixer ‘Weighing His Options’

Back in February, Patrick Beverley gave the inside scoop on another former Sixer: Danuel House. After the Sixers traded House to the Pistons, who promptly waived him, Beverley reported via his podcast’s X account that House was weighing his options. Also, one of his options was the Atlanta Hawks.

Since then, House has remained a free agent, though that could change before the postseason starts. Again, Beverley has gotten it wrong before, as he did with Morris back in February. House may very well sit out the season, or another team may pick him up besides the Hawks.

In 34 games this season, House has averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the field and 30% from three. He is a playoff veteran who would provide wing depth to anyone looking for such a quality.