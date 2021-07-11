Sixers Youngster Showing Off for Team Australia: WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers young guard Matisse Thybulle was a breakout star last season, especially on the defensive end of the floor. But Thybulle has been flashing some serious offensive skills during pre-Olympic exhibition play for Team Australia.

Thybulle moved to Australia when he was two years old and lived there for seven years with his family. The 24-year-old took the court for the Boomers on Saturday night and didn’t disappoint. He scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 87-84 come-from-behind win over Argentina. More impressively, he drilled three triples while coming up with four steals and three blocks.

“Defensively, the switching that he did in the third quarter, the shot-blocking, getting out on the break and hitting those corner threes,” Boomers coach Brian Goorjian told the West Australian. “You can just see he’s comfortable out there, he’s a piece that just hasn’t been there and a huge addition for us. There’s an appreciation of being a part of this, you can tell he enjoys it and what took place tonight gives him confidence heading into Tokyo.”

Ben Simmons Sitting Out Tokyo Olympics

Ben Simmons is arguably the most famous basketball star of Australian origin. However, the embattled Sixers star decided to skip the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he prepares to work on his jump shot this summer. Simmons has been the subject of many trade rumors – and the butt of some really mean-spirited jokes – ever since Philly’s untimely playoff exit.

“The number one fact and characteristic of our group is how we support each other through the good, bad and ugly, whatever it may be, and Ben isn’t an exception to that,” Aussie star Patty Mills said of Simmons, via the Inquirer. “No matter what he does, myself and the team will continue to support him because this is a safe place — everyone needs to know and understand that now more than ever, we need to support Ben on his journey.”

Thybulle Learned Value of Defense From Dad

Thybulle was asked why he put such a great emphasis on defense after a playoff game in late May. He immediately pointed to his dad – a novice hoops fan at the time – for helping instill the importance of shutting down the opposition.

“Maybe like fifth grade. My dad always preached defense,” Thybulle said on when defense became his thing. “He didn’t really understand basketball too well at first when I started playing and then he became a referee. He taught himself the game and just realized that even at a young age, that whatever guys could guard well always had a place on every team. So he just preached that to me. And then for whatever reason I just kind of had a knack for it and it all fell into place.”

The Washington product finished 12th for NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting and received one third-place vote this year. Simmons was the runner-up for the award, with All-Star center Joel Embiid placing seventh.

Thybulle also earned a spot on the All-Defense Team and became only the 26th player in NBA history to secure the honor within his first two seasons in the league. He received 57 second-team votes and three first-team votes despite logging just 20 minutes per game.

“It’s an honor,” Thybulle told reporters on June 18. “I take it as a compliment, but anything, it just encourages me to work harder and it motivates me to want to win even more.”