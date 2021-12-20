Sixers Add Ex-Seton Hall ‘Seth Curry’ Clone, Recall 2 From G League

The Philadelphia 76ers officially signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract on Sunday, according to team president Daryl Morey. The Sixers waived Grant Riller in a corresponding move after the young guard opted for season-ending shoulder surgery.

He’ll wear No. 5 for the Sixers. Powell, who went undrafted out of Seton Hall, inked a deal with the New York Knicks last November and saw action in 14 contests for the Westchester Knicks of the G League. The 24-year-old guard averaged 17.8 points in 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 44.6% from three-point land.

Prior to that, Powell was named Big East Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season and won the Jerry West Award. He finished as the school’s third all-time leading scorer. The Trenton native made headlines when he sued Seton Hall for misleading him about the severity of a knee injury.

Powell claimed the head coach and director of sports medicine “acted negligently,” per ESPN, and misdiagnosed an ankle injury that turned out to be a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee. Powell was seeking unspecified damages and alleged permanent damage was done. Seton Hall has since filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Powell Compared Himself to Seth Curry

Powell is considered a high-scoring guard with tons of upside on the court. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder thrives as a catch-and-shoot option who can create off the dribble. He compared himself to Sixers guard Seth Curry during a pre-draft interview with the New York Post while citing Damian Lillard as the one player he’d like to battle in a one-on-one matchup.

“I like the way Seth Curry plays, how he moves on the court, how he gets to his spots on the floor,” Powell said, via Steve Serby. “He knows how to score the ball. He comes in off the bench and makes an impact in the game right away, that’s pretty much what I see myself coming in and doing.”





Powell also talked about visiting his brother, Noel, who is serving jail time at Monmouth County Correctional Institution for a 2017 murder charge. He allegedly shot a man in the back of the head at a chain restaurant in Lawrence, N.J. (via NJ Advance Media).

Sixers Recall Paul Reed, Aaron Henry

Philadelphia has been in dire straits after losing Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, Shake Milton to COVID-19 protocols. They only had five total players with no injury designation heading into Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Obviously, they had to recall a few guys from the G League to fill out the roster.

Sixers say Paul Reed, Aaron Henry and Myles Powell will join the big club for tomorrow’s game in Boston. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) December 20, 2021

The Sixers recalled Paul Reed and Aaron Henry from the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday. Both players – along with Powell – were added to the active roster and will be available tonight in Boston. All three guys played for the Blue Coats on Sunday against Fort Wayne in Las Vegas: Reed had 23 points, with Henry adding 17 points. Powell finished with five points in 22 minutes.