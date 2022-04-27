National Analyst Gives Blunt Take on Sixers Star James Harden

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors, things have gone off the rails for the Philadelphia 76ers. Following back-to-back wins from Nick Nurse and company, both teams are headed back up to Canada for a pivotal Game 6.

Per ESPN, this is only the 14th time a team has forced a Game 6 after being down 3-0 in a series. Of those instances, a Game 7 was played three times, but nobody has ever gone on to win the series.

One player under a lot of scrutinies right now is James Harden. After shooting 4-for-11 with five turnovers in Game 5, fans are beginning to turn on the All-Star guard. The national media has also begun to weigh in on Harden’s lackluster performance so far this postseason.

As we know, father time is undefeated. Eventually, age catches up to all players. At 32-years-old, it’s evident Harden doesn’t have the same burst he did in his younger years. That being said, Shannon Sharpe did not hold back this week on ‘Undisputed’ when discussing Harden’s game aging right before our eyes.

Something is wrong with James Harden… Ain’t no way James Harden has got that bad that quick. He aging in dog years. James Harden got 14 years older in the months he’s been in Philly.

Sixers Are Now In Must-Win Territory

There is no way around it, the Sixers must shut the door on this series for good in Game 6. Having to back to Philly for a final matchup is not a position they want to find themselves in.

When this series first got set, many felt it could go either way. Through five games, we are starting to see why. The Sixers did a great job limiting Toronto early on but have since struggled against their size and length.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley recently gave their current outlook on the series. The former Sixer doesn’t believe Philly will end things in Toronto, while Shaq agrees they are now in must-win territory.

"They not gonna win Game 6 in Toronto." 👀 Chuck and @SHAQ believe Game 6 is a "must-win" for the Sixers pic.twitter.com/ntSZjQ6AkB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

We’ve seen in the past that having homecourt for a Game 7 doesn’t guarantee anything. If the Sixers have to come home once again, the Philly crowd will be roaring for all the wrong reasons.

Fans Starting To Turn On Joel Embiid?

Few players win over a city the way Joel Embiid has in Philly. The connection he has with Sixers fans is something all superstars dream of. Despite all the ups and downs of his career, the Philly crowd remained loyal to the All-Star center.

For the first time in a long time, fans are showing signs of turning on Embiid. Following the tough loss in Game 5, comments have been made about him needing to step up and do more in this time of crisis. Some are even questioning if he has what it takes to be the top dog on a title team.

Embiid has got to wake up. Fair or not, history doesn't remember if you played through an injury when you lose. It's just a loss. Book is written on Harden and Rivers, and Maxey is just 21. Sixers lose this series it'll stick to Embiid forever. Injury will just be another excuse. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) April 26, 2022

i love Joel Embiid more than i have loved any other athlete, but i have yet to see him show me he can be "the guy" on a title team. i'm not talking about talent. i'm talking about the it factor, like Giannis has. Jo needs to stop worrying about other things and just dominate. — Legs (@legsanity) April 26, 2022

All season, Embiid has been called on to steer the ship for the Sixers. He did an incredible job leading the team through the Ben Simmons saga and needs to step up once again. If the Sixers want to get back on track, it starts with him. Embiid drug this group to countless victories in the regular season. Now, it’s time to do it under the bright lights of the postseason.