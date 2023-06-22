Naz Reid, 2 Others Floated as Sixers Free Agent Targets

Though there are bigger priorities for them this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers could always use a reliable backup center for Joel Embiid. Ky Carlin of Sixer Wire floated three possible options the Sixers could look into. Chief among them being Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Reid had a really nice 2022-23 season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 34.6% from deep in 68 games. He is a physical player who can knock down a jumper. If the Sixers can get him for cheap, he should absolutely be a free-agent target,” Carlin wrote.

Carlin also mentioned Mason Plumlee as an option, citing his passing among the plusses he would bring to the Sixers.

Plumlee is a bit older (33), but he averaged 10.8 points and 8.9 rebounds combined for the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23. He’s listed as 6 feet, 11 inches, which adds size to the position. He’s an underrated passer who averaged 3.1 assists per game. And the appeal of contending for a title in Philadelphia could mean he comes cheap.”

The third option he mentioned was Mo Wagner, referencing Wagner’s shooting abilities as to why he would appeal to the Sixers.

“Wagner also stands 6 feet, 11 inches, and he averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Orlando Magic in 2022-23. He isn’t as physical as Plumlee, but he brings finesse to the game while being able to step out and knock down a 3-pointer. He is a reliable free-throw shooter, and the Sixers could use somebody like him off the bench.”

Wagner, coincidentally enough, played a failed Sixers draft pick in the 2022 Netflix movie Hustle.

Sixers Expected to Re-Sign Paul Reed

Though the Sixers could very well chase any of those three players, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reported that Sixers fan favorite Paul Reed is expected to re-sign with the team.

“Reed seems relatively likely to stay unless a team emerges willing to give him a true starter’s role, and has been spotted in the Sixers practice facility working out in recent weeks,” Neubeck wrote.

Reed emerged as the Sixers best backup center behind Embiid and has established himself as a Sixers fan favorite, earning him the nickname “Bball Paul.” Reed will enter the 2023 NBA Offseason as a restricted free agent.

Montrezl Harrell Opts Out of Contract

NBA Insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT reported on June 21 that Montrezl Harrell decided to opt out of the contract he signed with the Sixers last summer.

“Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent,” Haynes wrote via his personal Twitter.

This doesn’t necessarily rule out Harrell returning to the Sixers, but it does pave the way for the Sixers to explore their other options on the free market. Harrell came in as Embiid’s initial primary backup, but over time he lost his role to Reed.

It is curious that Harrell opted out since he lost his role with the team mid-season. Either he left because he believed there was a chance for more money out there, or there was a bigger opportunity for him. Or both.