NBA Insider Makes Bold Comment Regarding James Harden Contract Talks

Heading into the offseason, the biggest thing for the Philadelphia 76ers is getting James Harden under contract long-term. Currently, the former MVP has the choice of either opting into his $47 million player option or becoming an unrestricted free agent. No matter what he chooses, Harden has already made it clear he wants to remain with the Sixers.

If Daryl Morey wanted to, he could offer a supermax extension if he decides to enter free agent. This could have Harden earning north of $250 million over the next five years.

Given his age and slight decline, there is little expectation for the Sixers to offer Harden this kind of money. When recently discussing these contract talks, ESPN’s Booby Marks did not hold back about have grave a mistake it would be if Morey gave Harden a supermax this summer.

At the time he was traded, I had said that the Harden contract would be the worst in NBA history if they signed him to an extension. I want to go on a limb and I’m going to say it would the worst contract in all of sports history, not just the NBA.

James Harden Opting In Would be “Lose-Lose”

From Marks’ perspective, he feels Harden taking the $47 million for next season would be just as bad as the Sixers maxing him out this summer. Not only would this be bad for Harden, but the organization as well.

From the team’s point of view, it drastically limits their ability to improve the supporting cast around Harden and Joel Embiid. If he were to opt-in, he would be among the highest-paid players in all of the NBA.

Playing on a one-year deal could also backfire on Harden. If his game continues to decline, the market for him following next season might be very small, and the payday might not be as big.

It’s a lose-lose situation for both ends if Harden opts in to that contract. It’s a lose for Harden because if his career continues down this path, and he plays out on a one-year contract, the market for him in the 2023 offseason is going to be worse than the non-existent market would be as far as if he were to be a free agent this offseason.

James Harden Should Follow Chris Paul Blueprint

Harden has until the end of June to decide what to do in regards to his player option. The best outcome for both sides would be for him to follow the blueprint of one of his former teammates.

Last summer, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul turned down a massive player option to sign a more team-friendly deal long-term. He did this so the team would have the flexibility to keep their young core intact so they could be a threat in the Western Conference for years to come.

Throughout his career, Harden has done just about everything except win a championship. Reports have already popped up that he may take less money moving forward to give Morey the ability to add another star to the Sixers. Of all the possible avenues, this is the one that will get him closest to the ring that has eluded him all these years.