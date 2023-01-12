Former Sixers Lottery Pick Has Strong Words For Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has some staunch supporters, including some of his former teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Nerlens Noel, who was teammates with Embiid from 2014 to 2017, praised Embiid for how much he’s evolved as leader while also criticizing the media for not giving him more votes as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“Every year I’ve seen, he’s just taking great steps because his talent was obviously always there, but he’s become just a leader, you know?” Noel told reporters, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. “Beyond a leader. [He’s] someone that gives himself and his body everything to the team, and you’ve seen that, and I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes. Somehow, the media doesn’t show him no love. You can see it every time he’s out there. He gives it his all.”

Noel was selected no. 6 in the 2013 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Sixers for Jrue Holiday. Though he and Embiid were technically teammates for two and a half seasons, Embiid did not make his debut for the Sixers until 2016.

Since being traded by the Sixers, Noel has made pitstops with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons.

Noel Speaks Highly of Embiid, Sixers

Before the Sixers took on the Pistons on January 10, Noel had some nice words to say about his former teammate as well as the Sixers’ organization.

“I’ve got a lot of memories here, a lot of relationships — Joel especially, having him come in and helping him learn a couple of things when he was a rookie,” Noel said per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Being a year or two ahead of him, I took a lot of pride in that, helping him build the foundation that he has today.

“He’s a great player — Hall of Fame (in the) future. And the whole coaching staff, front office, everybody. I have great relationships and I valued my time here.”

Noel then made it clear how happy he was with everyone in Philadelphia, including the President of Basketball Operations who originally drafted him.

“I had my own path, had my own journey, and everything here that’s coming to success, I genuinely am happy for everybody here,” he said. “From Joel to … I’m proud of Sam Hinkie, what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. I’m proud of everybody doing well here.”

Embiid Sounds Off on Noel

Embiid also took the time to delve into his friendship with Noel while acknowledging both the fun and challenge of playing against him.

“That’s my guy,” Embiid said. “Obviously a lot of good years with him, so it’s good playing against him. He got me a few times with him reaching, so I was kind of pissed about it.

Embiid also made it clear that his former teammate deserves to play.

‘I’m just glad to see him get minutes; he still deserves to get a lot of minutes. That’s my guy.”

At 12-33 and Cade Cunningham out for the season, the Pistons are currently in rebuilding mode. A veteran like Noel on a team like the Pistons does not make much sense, so if the Pistons decide that they need to embrace the rebuild fully, Noel may very well be on a different team when the NBA Trade Deadline comes next month.