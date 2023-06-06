Sixers Fan-Favorite Predicted to Receive ‘Big Offer,’ Stay in Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers will have multiple players who will enter free agency or are likely to. Among them will be their backup center, Paul Reed, who will be a restricted free agent. With the offseason on the horizon, Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire predicted what will happen with Reed’s free agency.

Carlin started by prefacing how well Reed played towards the latter half of the 2022-23 season.

“Reed took over the backup big man spot behind Joel Embiid after the All-Star break. He had a nice showing in the playoffs averaging 4.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while also coming up with double-doubles in the two games Embiid missed (the closeout Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets and the Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics).”

Carlin added that his playoff performance should draw interested suitors, but it may not matter since he is a restricted free agent.

“Reed’s playoff performance figured to garner plenty of attention around the league. One has to believe that he will receive a big offer, but Philadelphia will likely match anything that comes his way if he does sign elsewhere, within reason.

“Prediction: Stays,” Carlin wrote.

James Harden’s Departure Could Help Sixers Keep Paul Reed

An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that James Harden potentially departing the Sixers could help them keep Reed.

“They don’t want to lose him. They put a lot of work into getting him where he is. If James Harden leaves, it loosens things up, and they can keep (Reed) and maybe (Jalen) McDaniels, too.”

The GM added who specifically may go after Reed and why he will have interested suitors.

“Reed will get some attention,” the GM told Deveney. “He will probably look for a full mid-level deal somewhere, maybe Chicago depending on what happens with Vucevic there. A young team, up-and-coming, like Sacramento. He could be a real target there because they need some big-man depth. There are threats out there. He will get a lot of interest. His stock has doubled since January.”

Andre Drummond Named as Paul Reed’s Replacement

Podcaster Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez wrote that Reed and McDaniels may get big enough contracts to price themselves out of staying with the Sixers.

“It will be hard to stomach letting Reed or McDaniels go, but each of them could theoretically fetch an offer sheet from a rebuilding team that’s hefty enough to make the Sixers nervous about matching,” Aaronson said.

If that winds up being the case, Aaronson mentioned that former Sixers backup big man Andre Drummond could be an option to replace Reed.

“This will not be the first time I have suggested this player, but if Reed actually does depart for a young team eager to price the Sixers out, why not bring back Andre Drummond?”

Drummond played for the Chicago Bulls for the 2022-23 season, and he has a player option this coming off-season. He may very well opt in with the Bulls, but that does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of a reunion with the Sixers.