Sixers Starter Picks Up Surprise Injury: Questionable vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers are inching back to full strength after getting Joel Embiid and Danuel House back from a bout with the flu. They are locked and loaded for tonight’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that starting forward P.J. Tucker showed up as “questionable” on Thursday’s injury report with a “left hip contusion.” He wasn’t previously listed with any injury, so it’s unclear when he got hurt (pure speculation: perhaps on this ankle-breaker from Torrey Craig).

Tucker participated in Wednesday’s practice and looked fine in the portion open to the media. He was knocking down corner triples before the Sixers boarded a flight for Atlanta. The Hawks listed Bogdan Bogdanovic out (right knee) and Jalen Johnson (right hamstring tightness) as questionable.

Head coach Doc Rivers talked about fighting through injuries following Wednesday’s practice. James Harden remains out due to a right foot tendon strain. He’s expected to miss another three weeks or so.

“You would like luck in health, but we’re not going to have that for a while,” Rivers said. “James [Harden] is gonna be out for a month. It is what it is, but the guys, you just feel it. You can feel us starting to get to know each other, starting to get our rhythm.”

Meanwhile, the Sixers reassigned second-year guard Jaden Springer to the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. He’s averaging 2.5 points in 2.0 minutes per game during two appearances, mostly in garbage time. Springer was a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2021 draft.

Michael Foster Starring for Delaware Blue Coats

Julian Champagnie and Michael Foster Jr. are playing in Delaware on two-way contracts. Foster — a 6-foot-8 power forward who went undrafted in 2022 — scored 26 points and grabbed 9 boards for the Blue Coats during a 112-104 win on November 6. Foster is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in two games.

“He’s got that little turnaround middie that’s hard to guard,” Paul Reed said of Foster. “I think that’s pretty special. I feel like he’s a good scorer, mid-level scorer. He’s still young, he’s still understanding the game but I think he can kind of do it all.”

Champagnie added 15 points and 10 rebounds against the Greensboro Swan. He’s averaging 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in two games.

Sixers Announce Day of Service, Military Appreciation Night

The Sixers will host a Day of Service event in partnership with the USO on the Battleship New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The team announced that 200 volunteers — staff members from the Sixers organization and Tri-State Toyota dealerships — will be packaging 5,000 on-the-go kits and plan to write 5,000 letters to send to Military Members.

Saturday night we salute those who serve our country for Military Appreciation Night presented by @Toyota Coming to the game? The first 5,000 fans will receive a rally towel! Need a ticket? visit: https://t.co/89vwARQuVs #SixersSalute 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cDkt4WOuQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 9, 2022

The Sixers also announced details for their annual “Stars & Stripes” initiative, including Military Appreciation Night on November 12 when the team battles the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a rally towel. The team held a Stars & Stripes Basketball Clinic for military youth at their training complex in Camden, New Jersey on November 10.

“The 76ers are proud to partner with Toyota for our seventh year to recognize our veterans and active military throughout the season, and in a big way during Military Appreciation month,” said Owen Morin, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “We are so thankful for the individuals who sacrifice to protect our freedom and this is just one small way we can express our gratitude.”