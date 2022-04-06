Sixers Fans Target Coach of the Year Candidate as Doc Rivers Replacement

The Philadelphia 76ers are closing out the regular seasons with their sights on bringing home an NBA title.

While this team has its share of issues, mainly with the bench lineups, there’s no doubt that the starting lineup has the star power needed to win in Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Something that many fans believe is holding them back is the head coaching by Doc Rivers. Since winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Rivers has been at the helm of some successful teams, notably the Lob City Clippers. One thing that has always escaped him is the championship, and fans are worried it could happen in Philadelphia now.

With the Los Angeles Lakers being officially eliminated from the playoffs, there’s an expectation they will let go of their own head coach in Frank Vogel, despite him winning a championship just two seasons ago.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers could be looking at Rivers as a replacement for Vogel, which would then mean the Sixers need to find a new coach for themselves.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has been linked to the Lakers job, but there are Sixers fans out there who’d rather have him in Philadelphia.

Fans Call for Snyder

There would be a lot of coaches out there who would be willing to take over for Doc Rivers in Philly in the event he is fired, but there are fans who want the current head coach from Utah.

“Quin is good coach who’s also a psycho which is a seemingly good fit,” writes Reddit user _mousecop_.

Despite the interest from fans, there are some out there who aren’t quite sure the Jazz would just be willing to let their guy go.

“I keep seeing Quin Snyder getting thrown around,” writes Reddit user KeyboardCarpenter. “Why would the Jazz part with Quin Snyder? Seems just like the Jaylen Brown rumors…”

Just one season ago, Snyder finished third in the Coach of the Year race, so it’s clear he has some talent and it would potentially be a good fit for the Sixers.

Not Every Fan Wants This

While Snyder does seem like he’d be an upgrade on paper, there are some fans who believe that’s not the case.

“Why do yall want Snyder?” asked Reddit user YesWhatHello. “Jazz are choke arists just like us.”

Rivers has gained a bit of a reputation as somebody who blows big leads, with one notable example being his last year in Los Angeles when his Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets.

As of right now, all of this is just speculation because there’s nothing indicating Rivers is going to be let go at the end of the year. We aren’t even in the playoffs yet, and it’d be unheard of for a team to let go of their coach before they go on a championship run.

If the Sixers are bounced in the first round, then this is another conversation entirely.

