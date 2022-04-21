Raptors Fan Takes Jab at Sixers Joel Embiid With Homemade Jersey

Following some late-game heroics from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with a commanding 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors. Game 3 was Toronto’s first playoff game in their arena since winning the NBA title in 2019. Given all that time apart, the home crowd did their best to provide an added element to the action.

Throughout this series, free throws have been one of the biggest topics of conversation. Raptors coach Nick Nurse has spoken out multiple times about the way the refs have officiated Embiid. One Toronto fan decided to voice his displeasure with the refs by wearing a homemade jersey to game 3.

Joel Embiid is Much More Than Free Throws

Since the playoffs began, there has been a growing discourse that Embiid would just be an average player without foul calls. That could not be farther from the proof, and the MVP finalist proved that. En route to finishing with a game-high 33 points, only six came from the foul line.

Like many other areas of the game, Embiid has perfected the art of drawing fouls. There are plenty of other superstars who get to the line with the same frequency and don’t receive any scrutiny. Nurse and the Raptors are frustrated because fouling Embiid is their only chance of slowing him down. Due to their lack of size in the frontcourt, they cannot match the physical dominance of the All-Star center.

At the end of the day, Embiid is a truly transcendent talent that is much more than a free-throw shooting machine. Being able to draw fouls is a skill, and he should not be criticized or ridiculed for being good at it.

The Numbers Don’t Match The Argument

Based on how often the matter is brought up, one might think Embiid is the only player who puts the refs in a constant position to call fouls. Unfortunately for opposing teams and fans, the numbers tell a completely different story.

So far these playoffs, Embiid is averaging 11.3 free-throw attempts per game. That is good for fourth-best among active players. Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all getting to the line at a higher rate. Not to mention Jayson Tatum is not far behind Embiid at ten attempts per game. If Embiid’s volume is so egregious, why is the same not said for these other players?

One might say efficiency could be a difference, but that isn’t the case. Durant (88%), Morant (79.2%), and Tatum (85%) are just as or even more effective at the line than Embiid (79.4%).

Even from a team perspective, the Sixers’ free-throw volume doesn’t top the league. They currently sit at third, with the Memphis Grizzlies averaging almost ten more attempts than them per game.

Numbers don’t lie. When looking at their entire league, Embiid is getting no sort of special treatment from the officials. Like the other playoff leaders, his game puts the refs in a position to make a call. If how he plays is so wrong, then the other stars need to be held to a similar standard.

This ridicule of Embiid likely won’t stop anytime soon, but when taking a step back, there is no real case for an argument.