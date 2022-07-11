Potential Sixers Trade Target Breaks Silence on ‘Buck Wild’ Rumor

Reggie Bullock caused quite the uproar over the Fourth of July weekend when he hinted at joining the Philadelphia 76ers in an Instagram post. The 6-foot-7 forward would be a dream fit for Doc Rivers’ squad, but he’s not leaving the Dallas Mavericks. Ever.

The whole incident was blown out of proportion by some overly excited Sixers fans. Bullock told the Dallas Morning News that he’s a “Mav forever” and won’t be requesting a trade to Philly. He still has two years left on the three-year, $30 million deal he inked prior to the 2021-22 season. Philadelphia would have to shed salary – Matisse Thybulle would be one name to watch – to fit Bullock in under the cap. It’s a moot point, though. He doesn’t want to leave.

I can’t post my homies is wild lol — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) July 4, 2022

“I’m a Mav forever,” Bullock told the Dallas Morning News. “I was at a day party, enjoying Fourth of July, and some Sixer fans [who are friends] came up and kind of took a picture with me, and I just happened to re-post it, not even thinking that it had some Sixer stuff up under it, and it just went buck wild.”

Bullock did confirm he was at Michael Rubin’s epic party in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend. Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey were all present — ditto for Philly-born rapper Meek Mill — but they weren’t able to recruit Bullock away from Dallas.

Sixers Officially Sign Michael Foster Jr.

The Sixers announced they had officially signed Michael Foster Jr. to a contract on Sunday. The 6-foot-8 forward has been playing hard for Philly in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas summer leagues. He inked an Exhibit 10 contract, per NBC Sports Philadelphia, which can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

Michael Foster Jr. is playing lockdown defense around the rim 🔒 He's got 3 blocks so far on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6BWtcQRNn3 — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2022

Foster Jr. has quickly been earning a reputation as a rim protector this summer. He spent last season with the G League Ignite where he averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25 appearances. He received some under-the-radar hype despite going undrafted as a “small-ball, offensive-minded center.”

Trevelin Queen Found Out Future After Cruise

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports shared an interesting nugget about guard Trevelin Queen on July 10. The plugged-in sideline reporter revealed that Queen was on a family cruise when his agent brokered his deal to join the Sixers in free agency.

He didn’t know he was on the roster until the ship docked due to faulty cell phone service. Haynes reported:

He didn’t have any phone reception so him and his agent, Daniel Hassan, made an agreement that if his agent found a deal out there, and if he couldn’t reach his client, he was going to agree to the best deal. And so that’s exactly what happened. The Philadelphia 76ers came calling and his agent agreed. And then when his client came back from his cruise, he was informed that he was now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.