Sixers Respond to Worrisome Joel Embiid Injury Update

“Obviously, tough news to take, but we just as a group, we want him to get healthy and better. Whenever that is, we’ll be ready, but at the end of the day, for us, it’s a next man up mentality and just being locked in of the game plan. We just gotta figure it out. This has been a resilient group all year so nothing has changed in that regard so we’ll prepare the same way and we’ll wait for big fella to get whatever he needs to get back to where he needs to be.” According to USA Today.

All Hope Is Not Lost Yet

A series with the Heat was already going to be tough for the Sixers, let alone having to move forward without Embiid. This news certainly has some feeling heartbroken, but all hope should not be lost yet. Recent news surfaced that leaves a small window of opportunity to make a triumphant return later in the series.

Source says it appears surgery is not required for Joel Embiid’s orbital fracture at this time He had surgery on fracture 4 years ago & returned in 3 weeks vs Heat He’s out at least 5 days with concussion. No timetable for his return. But there’s some hope for this series 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nJb38argRN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 30, 2022

At a time where things look bleak for the Sixers, this update creates some optimism in regards to the situation.

One thing about Embiid is he is extremely determined. Throughout all the ups and downs of this season, he remained focused on his ultimate goal of winning a championship. Even when he suffered a thumb injury on his shooting hand, he stated he had no intentions of sitting on the sidelines. No matter what it takes, he will surely do whatever is needed to get back in the action as soon as possible.