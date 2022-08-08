Sixers Rising Star Beats out Former No. 2 Pick for Prestigious Honor

One of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers last season was Tyrese Maxey bursting on the scene. After being forced into a full-time starting spot, the former first-round showed why he is a foundational piece to the team moving forward.

Across 75 games last season, Maxey averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He was also third in the NBA in three-point percentage at 42.7%. Only Luke Kennard (44.9%) and Desmond Bane (43.6%) were more effective from beyond the arc.

Following his breakout season, Maxey is starting to get some league-wide recognition. Recently, the people at Bleacher Report named their most exciting young prospects at every position. Maxey came in at No.1 among shooting guards, beating out Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

PG

No. 1: LaMelo Ball

No. 2: Darius Garland SG

No. 1: Tyrese Maxey

No. 2: Jalen Green SF

No. 1: Anthony Edwards

No. 2: Keldon Johnson PF

No. 1: Zion Williamson

No. 2: Scottie Barnes C

No. 1: Alperen Sengun

No. 2: James Wiseman Who else belongs on the list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HGyMV8KujM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2022

Green was selected second overall the night Maxey fell to the Sixers at pick 21. Last season for the Rockets, he posted averages of 17.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 2.6 APG.

Tyrese Maxey Weighs in on Sixers New Additions

After a summer filled with diligent offseason training, Maxey took a break from the action to give back to his community. The 21-year-old recently hosted a free summer camp at the Sixers’ training complex.

Following the action, Maxey fielded some questions from the media. It was there he gave his thoughts on all the new additions Daryl Morey has made to retool the roster ahead of this season. Maxey feels that the group of players brought in is going to help the Sixers be a much tougher team both physically and mentally moving forward.

Most definitely, said Maxey. I think they’ll definitely help us with mental toughness. I think they’ll also help with just the physical toughness. The grit and the grind that we need to bring to our team and also, I think guys like PJ, he’s gonna bring the championship mentality. I think we’re really gonna appreciate him for that.

With Danny Green getting dealt to Memphis on draft night, the Sixers needed to replace his postseason experience. Along with having 91 playoff games under his belt, P.J. Tucker helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship back in 2021.

De’Anthony Melton Shows Out in Open Gym

Among the players Daryl Morey brought in this offseason is De’Anthony Melton. Because of the noise around their free-agent signings, this move has gone under the radar. Nonetheless, many are excited to see what the young guard can bring to the Sixers.

With the start of training camp slowly approaching, Melton looks ready to make a good impression with his new team. Videos recently surfaced of the 24-year-old showing out in an open gym. Melton got downhill with ease and showcased his three-point shot off the dribble.

Similar to Tyrese Maxey, Melton is coming off a career year in 2022. He appeared in 73 games for Memphis and averaged 10.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG. Melton also shot an efficient 37.4% from three on five attempts per game.

Like P.J. Tucker, Melton is a guy who prides himself on the defensive end of the floor. His toughness should make like easier on Maxey and James Harden when it comes to slowing down opposing backcourts. Last season, Melton’s defensive rating of 106.5 was on par with that of Matisse Thybulle (107.9), who was named to an All-Defense team for the second-straight season.