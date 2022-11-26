Sixers Guard Notches First Career Double-Double in Victory Over the Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an impressive 107-99 victory over the Orlando Magic despite the continued absence of their three biggest stars. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey still on the injury report, the team looked toward Shake Milton to answer the call for guard production. The former second-round pick put forth an impressive effort and finished the matchup with 24 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. This marked Milton’s first career double-double and he fell just one rebound short of a triple-double. He also shot an efficient 7-13 from the field and 4-7 from beyond the three-point line.

It is clear that Milton has been itching at the chance to make his impact on this team. After not seeing the court at all in four of the first five matchups of the season, Doc Rivers finally gave the 6’5″ guard a chance. He has been given an expanded chance in recent games due to the injuries and Milton is not wasting the opportunity.

Shake Milton’s last 4 games: 27 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 66% FG

16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 50% FG

22 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 56% FG

24 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 54% FG

Milton’s Growth as a Passer

While Milton has always shown the ability to create his own shot and produce as a scorer, his lack of impact otherwise has been a factor in keeping him on the bench. The SMU product seems to be changing this as he looks to have taken some strides forward as a passer in recent games.

This was especially put on display against the Magic as the 10 assists were a career-high. Milton did an excellent job navigating into the paint and kicking out to shooters throughout the matchup. He also flashed chemistry with Montrezl Harrell with Milton doing an effective job setting him up with pocket passes for the big man to slam home.

Following the victory, Coach Rivers reinforced this message of Milton’s impressive passing. As he put it, “He was great. Good decision-making, solid, best I’ve seen him pass. Ever. He’s always been a scorer, but right now, Shake’s doing more. He made two defensive plays, got his hands in, and got a steal, a tie-up. Rebounding the ball and making the right decisions. It’s really great to see,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Milton’s Rotation Outlook

He may have been an afterthought in the rotation to start the season, but Milton looks to be playing himself into a role. The Sixers have been starved for ball handlers and playmakers and his growth in these areas could lead to more minutes.

It has been an interesting career trajectory for the former 54th overall pick. Milton spent a season and a half in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats before getting his NBA chance. He has seen his role shift to as large as the Sixth man. Milton has produced some memorable moments, such as his 39-point eruption against the Clippers during the 2019-20 season, but has not seen enough consistent time or production throughout his career.

Shake Milton against the Clippers 3/1/20:

• 39 PTS

• 5 AST

• 7/9 3PM

You never wish injuries on anyone and the Sixers will surely hope for Harden and Maxey to return soon. However, Milton is making the most of his opportunity while the minutes are available. If he can continue this level of production in a more minimized role he will be a major asset to the Sixers moving forward.