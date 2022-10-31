Sixers’ James Harden Goes Off Against Wizards in Joel Embiid’s Absence

No Embiid? No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers. On Monday night, Philadelphia paid a visit to the 3-4 Washington Wizards looking to extend their winning streak to three games. Washington’s roster is generally devoid of significant talent outside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis (all due respect to Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura), but Philadelphia was also without its superstar Joel Embiid, who missed the game with an illness.

It’s times like this that require Embiid’s co-star James Harden to step up. And boy, did he ever. The former MVP erupted for 17 assists, which matched the combined total of all of Washington’s starters. The strong night matches a career-high for Harden, who has managed 17 assists nine other times previously, most recently in March 2021 for the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden in the @sixers win tonight! 🔔 23 PTS

🔔 7 REB

🔔 17 AST (ties a career-high)

🔔 2 STL#BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/E1w1Zh3P9U — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022

Harden added 23 points and seven boards to his nightly total, second only to Tyrese Maxey’s 28 points on the night. With the strong night, Harden joined elite company in Sixers history.

James Harden Matches Wilt Chamberlain’s Career Record

Every generation has its favorite Sixers player of all time. The current generation’s undisputed king is Joel Embiid. The one immediately before is Allen Iverson. Then it’s Charles Barkley and Julius Erving in back-to-back generations. And finally, we get to Wilt the Stilt.

Chamberlain is Sixers icon and for good reason. He’s the only NBA player to score 100 points in a game. Multiple MVPs? Check. A transcendent NBA talent that popularized the sport and literally helped make the game the profitable business that it is today? Bingo.

Through his Sixers career, Chamberlain was notorious for putting up big numbers. One statline, 20/5/15, Chamberlain averaged six times over his tenure with Philadelphia. But through Harden’s short stint in the red, white, and blue, he’d already mustered that total five times. And with his strong showing against the Wizards, Harden made it six, matching Chamberlain.

Harden tonight: 23 PTS

7 REB

17 AST His third 20/5/15 game with the Sixers. Only Wilt (6) has more in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/5u1HPmZBQu — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

If the Sixers are going to be any good when Embiid is out, they’ll need their mercurial guard to step up in a major way. Last season, Harden was criticized for not filling Embiid’s absence against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But on Monday, he looked to have no problem stepping up.

Of course, it helps that Philadelphia trotted out its most lethal lineup in Embiid’s absence.

76ers’ Best Lineup Doesn’t Feature Embiid

If you haven’t heard it yet, here you go: James Harden and Joel Embiid are lethal in the pick-and-roll. We’re talking American Sniper, Seal Team Six levels of lethality here.

So naturally, it would make sense that lineups featuring Embiid and Harden would be the most deadly among the Sixers’ rotation, right? Not so fast.

Entering Monday’s contest against the Wizards, Philadelphia’s best lineup was small-ball, with PJ Tucker at center. Those lineups blistered opponents to a plus-23.5 point differential, while only coughing up 105.5 points per game. And against the Wizards, the Sixers once again went small, given Embiid’s absence. And despite missing the league’s reigning scoring champ, Philadelphia still managed to score 119 points, their second-most of the young season.

Does it mean the Sixers should bench their superstar? No. Does it mean that the Sixers have rotation flexibility? Absolutely. And in this league, that flexibility is a real boon.