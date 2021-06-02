Sixers’ Joel Embiid Ruled out for Game 5, MRI Shows Meniscus Tear: Report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s Game Five of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Washington Wizards, according to numerous reports. An MRI conducted Tuesday on Embiid’s right knee showed a small lateral meniscus tear in the MVP finalist’s right knee and could result in the team’s best player facing an extended absence.

Sixers center Joel Embiid has a small meniscus tear in his right knee and will be day-to-day, team says. He's out for Game 5 tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

76ers’ Joel Embiid has a small meniscus tear in his right knee, team says. He is day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

Embiid suffered the injury during Game Four on Monday night – a contest the Sixers went on to lose 122-114. Philadelphia leads Washington 3-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

The survivor of the Sixers/Wizards series will take on the winner of the Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

