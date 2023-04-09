Sixers’ Mac McClung Speaks Out After Surprise Breakout Game

The Philadelphia 76ers finished the regular season with a low-stakes game against the Brooklyn Nets, though the game was anything but meaningless for Mac McClung.

The Sixers had already clinched the playoffs and were locked into the No. 3 spot before facing the Nets in the season finale on April 9, allowing Philadelphia to rest its core players and give the 24-year-old McClung a chance to show what he can do in the NBA.

After signing a two-way contract with the Sixer in February, McClung saw his first minutes of the season in the team’s April 7 win over the Atlanta Hawks, scoring five points in eight minutes. He had the chance to play a more significant role on Sunday, and came through with the best performance of his young career.

Mac McClung Comes Through Huge in Blowout Win

In a preview of the first-round playoff matchup, the Sixers scored a 134-105 blowout win over the Nets to finish the regular season at 54-28. With Philadelphia resting all of their starters and several members of the second unit, McClung was able to play 33 minutes and came within a hair of a triple-double — scoring 20 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists.

After the game, McClung said he was excited to show off his NBA potential after a strong season with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

“Just a blessing, really,” McClung said, via USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “I feel like we were down in Wilmington for so long. It’s hard work down there and it’s a great opportunity for us to get come up here and really just kind of like a reward for all the hard work we’ve done, and really, thanks to coach for letting us play, man. I had the best time out there for us.”

After being named the G League Rookie of the Year last season, McClung followed it up with another strong campaign in the lower league this year, averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 36 minutes per game.

McClung gained national attention earlier this year when he won the NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest just days after landing his deal with the Sixers. McClung was the first player from the G League ever selected to compete in the contest.

MAC MCCLUNG AGAIN ‼️ SHAQ CAN'T BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/0DzJbnEaDQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

McClung also appeared in the Rising Stars game, scoring 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in nine minutes.

“Obviously, I want to compete,” McClung said after the game, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But this is also an opportunity for you to look back and say, ‘Wow, I’m going to tell my kids about this one day. Like I was in the Rising Stars game.’ A lot of people dream to do that. So it was awesome.”

Mac McClung Hopeful for the Future

The season finale will be McClung’s last game for the Sixers this season, as his two-way contract prohibits him from appearing on the playoff roster. McClung said he plans to continue working on his game this summer and gaining more confidence.

Mac McClung making the most out of his minutes for the Sixers 🙌pic.twitter.com/rcin2Ffenq — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) April 9, 2023

“Just stay the course,” he said. “I got my trainers and everybody working on my body, working on my shot, working on my point guard skills, and I think the biggest thing is experience. When you get there and you’ve been there before, that’s another level of confidence and just being sure of yourself.”