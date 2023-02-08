Sixers’ Defensive Star Could be Playing Final Game With Team: Insider

The defensive star of the Philadelphia 76ers could be suiting up for the final time on Wednesday night.

Talented big man Matisse Thybulle has been at the center of trade rumors as the February 9 deadline rapidly approaches, and Philadelphia Inquirer insider Keith Pompey wrote that this could be the end of the line for him as the Sixers look to upgrade their frontcourt depth.

“There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title,” Pompey wrote. “The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run.”

The Sixers take on the Boston Celtics on February 8, just hours before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Thybulle’s Impact in Philadelphia

Though his impact on the offensive end has been limited, Thybulle has been a key defensive stopper and a two-time NBA All-Defensive team player during his four seasons in Philadelphia. But with Thybulle averaging just 2.6 points in 12.1 minutes per game this season, many insiders see him as a likely trade candidate as the Sixers look to put together a rotation able to make a deep playoff run.

“While his value has dropped recently, Thybulle remains the best asset with which the Sixers are willing to part ways,” Pompey wrote. “And based on his role, there’s no guarantee he’ll get postseason minutes for the Sixers.”

If the Sixers do make a move beyond cost-cutting, improving the depth behind MVP candidate Joel Embiid is seen as a top priority. Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports noted that the team’s title hopes could hinge on finding one or two players who can properly spell Embiid.

“Philadelphia’s most glaring need heading into the trade deadline is the backup center spot,” he wrote. “Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed have both shown some flashes of solid play, but neither has definitively secured the role of backup big behind Joel Embiid. It’s been shown over the years how important that spot is, as Embiid obviously can’t play the full 48 minutes, and it’s important that the Sixers don’t completely collapse when he’s on the sideline.”

Mavericks Reportedly Interested in Thybulle

The Sixers would likely be able to find willing trade partners if they put Thybulle on the block. Michael Scotto of USA Today’s Hoops Hype reported that “nearly a third of the league” has shown at least an exploratory interest in the All-Defensive player.

The Athletic’s Rich Hoffman speculated on a number of potential trades for Thybulle, including one that would send him west to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody. But he noted that this and other trades that would swap Thybulle for draft picks run into the same problem — the Sixers are built to win now and may not be as interested in long-term developmental projects.

Nearly a third of the league has expressed exploratory interest in trading for Matisse Thybulle at various points this season, per @hoopshype. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fYDb30d3FK — Sixerdaily (@sixerdaily) February 8, 2023

Moody is seen as a potential starter and his build as a prototypical 3-and-D player would be an asset in a playoff run, but he has had difficulty finding a permanent spot in Steve Kerr’s rotation in Golden State.