Sixers Can Trade Two Highest Paid Players If James Harden Leaves

An uncertain summer looms for the Sixers, with James Harden’s impending free agency potentially proving to be a bellwether for how the rest of the offseason will unfold following a third consecutive second-round postseason elimination.

Odds were just released on @DKSportsbook for James Harden’s next team: Rockets = -125

76ers = +400

Suns = +700

Clippers = +1200

Lakers = +1800 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 16, 2023

Should Harden decide to depart Philadelphia for a return to the Houston Rockets, a third stint as teammates with Kevin Durant on the Phoenix Suns, or a surprise team not currently linked to the 2018 MVP, Daryl Morey and the rest of the Sixers front office could explore trading their highest-paid players under contract, reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

“If the Sixers were to lose Harden for nothing, they would have to consider breaking up more of the roster, perhaps by trying to get off Tobias Harris’ contract,” CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin wrote. “Perhaps a Joel Embiid trade would then become an option.”

Botkin framed such a scenario as a true worst-case scenario for the front office.

“That’s a road Daryl Morey — who said on Wednesday that the Sixers have not yet had talks with Harden about a long-term deal but that the team would be interested in bringing him back — is almost certainly not ready to go down,” Botkin wrote.

Knicks Ready To Go ‘All In’ On Joel Embiid Trade With Sixers

Embiid requesting a trade from Philadelphia in the event Harden signs elsewhere in free agency could lead to the Sixers beginning a new “Process” era, and if that is the case, the front office should be on the lookout for teams looking to go for broke to win a championship in 2024.

One team that could believe it is one piece away is the New York Knicks, who similarly were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Daily Knicks’ Jordanna Clark believes Knicks President Leon Rose could be enticed into going “all-in” on an Embiid trade.

“If Leon Rose and the Knicks get the chance to go after the reigning MVP, there’s no denying that the organization will be ready to go all-in,” Clark wrote.

Bill Simmons told Zach Lowe on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that New York is essentially circling like a shark in the waters waiting for Embiid to hit the trade block.

“The Knicks are just waiting for Embiid to say, ‘It’s time for me to go,'” Simmons said. “They have their relationships. They have Leon (Rose) and (World Wide) Wes, who are his (Embiid’s) guys. They have been waiting for this moment right now, and it’s here.”

Knicks Were Previously Interested In Tobias Harris

While Embiid would certainly be the most coveted Sixer on the trade block should a rebuild begin in the wake of Harden bolting Philadelphia, the team’s second highest-paid player, Harris, could draw interested suitors looking to clear up cap space for the summer of 2024 given his expiring deal.

In fact, the Knicks had an interest in Harris before he was even an expiring contract. Back on December 25, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that New York had internal talks about landing the Long Island native.

“The Knicks have talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started,” Begley reported. “Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of him before the (Christmas Day game), so that’s just one name to keep an eye on.”

Julius Randle could be a name to keep an eye on in a potential swap should the Sixers make an attempt to sway Embiid to stay in Philadelphia. Due to the disparity between Harris’ $39 million cap figure and Randle’s $28 million salary, the Knicks would have to aggregate additional salaries in such a swap — potentially adding much-needed depth to a roster that could see several more free-agent losses (Danuel House, Montrezl Harrell) in addition to Harden.