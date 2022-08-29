Sixers Could Steal Superstar from Celtics, Says NBA Exec

Since taking over as the Philadelphia 76ers‘ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey has made an array of moves to put the team in a position to contend for a title. The biggest swing came at last year’s trade deadline when he executed a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire James Harden.

Throughout his career as an executive, Morey has never shied away from making a big move. Whether it’s via trade or free agency, he is always in the hunt for star-level talent. That being said, one exec thinks Morey might be in the mix to poach a cornerstone piece from an all too familiar rival.

While speaking with Heavy’s NBA insider Sean Deveney, one executive discussed the upcoming free agency of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown. Even though they are viewed as a long shot, the Sixers were mentioned as a possible landing spot for the former No. 3 pick.

Eastern Conference GM: They’d have to finesse it just right to have space in 2024. How much are they willing to pay Maxey? Do they deal him first? The NBA is looking at the deal they have with Harden, and they’re going to have to be very careful with what happens next with him. Does he just opt in next year to get the league off their backs on that? That could be a break for them. My guess is they will want to do something with a trade, they’re not going to wait for free agency. It’s a narrow path to having money in 2024 for them. But after the Horford thing, I bet Boston would be on its toes there.

As of now, the 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-2024 season. It’s also worth noting that Brown’s contract perfectly lines up with that of Tobias Harris, who is currently the highest-paid player on the Sixers.

Jaylen Brown is a Perfect Fit For Sixers

In the Joel Embiid era, the Sixers have long desired for a wing player who can create offense on the perimeter. This was the primary reason why James Harden was brought in, but there is no telling how his game could change as he enters his mid-30s. As he prepares to enter the prime of his career, Jaylen Brown is a perfect fit for the Sixers.

Last season, Brown averaged 23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 3.5 APG in 66 games for the Celtics. He also shot an efficient 35.8% from beyond the arc on seven attempts per game. Along with what he brings on the offensive end, Brown is a more than willing defender.

Matisse Thybulle is an elite defensive talent, but his lack of development on the offensive end is a major concern for the Sixers. Brown’s skill set is the exact type of two-way wing play the team needs next to its All-Star duo.

Joel Embiid Already Planting The Seeds

What was first seen as a small social media interaction could have been the beginning of a master plan from the Sixers star. After Tweeting out his frustration about being in Kevin Durant trade rumors, Joel Embiid was among the many people who liked the post.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

There is no telling the intentions behind Embiid’s action, but it’s certainly eyebrow-raising given this latest development.