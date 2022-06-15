Sixers Could Target High Scoring Eastern Conference Forward

Heading into the draft and free agency, adding wing depth is crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers. Between Danny Green’s uncertain future and Matisse Thybulle’s shortcomings on the offensive end of the floor, it is a glaring weakness on the roster.

Following the Sixers’ elimination from the postseason at the hands of the Miami Heat, Daryl Morey cited improving the supporting cast as a top priority this offseason. As rumors start to emerge, the players linked to Philly are almost exclusively wings who can produce on both ends.

One insider tossed out the idea of the Sixers taking a flier on a player who has battled injury for a majority of the past two seasons. When discussing what the team might do on draft day, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice cited TJ Warren as a possible free-agent target.

TJ Warren is one of the most interesting free agent cases of the summer… If the first wave of spending comes and goes without Warren getting $10-plus million from somebody, a lot of teams are going to try to pitch him on taking a team-friendly deal on a higher-profile team to rehab his value and look for a payday opportunity in the summer of 2023 or ’24. I suspect the Sixers would be one of those teams.

Taking A Gamble On TJ Warren

The Sixers need secondary scorers on the perimeter, and Warren can fill that role. Fit aside, a signing of this nature would be a big gamble from Daryl Morey and the front office. Dating back to the 2020-21 season, Warren has played a total of four games.

At 28 years old, Warren is still in his prime years. That being said, there is no telling what kind of condition he’s in after essentially missing two full seasons. While Warren has not appeared in a game since December of 2020, there have been reports that his left foot injuries have healed, and he should be ready to take the floor at the start of this upcoming season.

Before getting injured, Warren showed the potential of being a reliable scorer. He played in 67 games during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 19.8 PPG on 53.6% shooting from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Sixers To Work Out Former Two-Way Player

Another slot the Sixers need to fill this summer is their two-way players. Based on some of the latest news, Morey might be looking to bring back a familiar face. JD Shaw of HoopsRumors recently reported that Grant Riller is going to have a workout with the team.

Riller signed a two-way deal with the Sixers last offseason but tore his ACL and went on to miss the entire year. Originally drafted by the Hornets in 2020, the 25-year-old has seven total NBA games under his belt thus far in his career.

The Sixers need guards behind Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, so taking another chance on Riller might not be the worst move. While he may be undersized, he’s shown flashes of being a creator and facilitator. During his one season in the G-League, Riller averaged 13.1 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 46.2% from three on close to five attempts per game.