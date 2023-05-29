‘Sixers Killer’ Floated as Possible Trade Target in Exchange For Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers have some decisions to make this summer, including what they’ll do with Tobias Harris and his $39.3 million expiring contract. Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez listed a number of teams who could potentially go after Harris this offseason and who the Sixers could get in exchange for him.

Aaronson named the Charlotte Hornets as a possible suitor, naming Terry Rozier as a possible trade option.

“The Charlotte Hornets jump out to me as well,” Aaronson said. “The Hornets…have former Sixers Killer Terry Rozier, though he has three more years remaining on a deal that isn’t exactly cheap either.”

Rozier is labeled a “Sixers Killer” most notably because of how well he played against the Sixers during the 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. In that series, Rozier averaged 19 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.5% from three.

Rozier has not been to the playoffs since joining the Hornets in 2019. As Aaronson alluded to, Rozier has three years left on his current contract, though he has a team option for $26.6 million for the 2025-26 season.

Tobias Harris Floated in Possible Clippers Trade

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report floated Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum as a possible trade target but said that it would be tough for them to trade their players straight up for Batum.

“Nicolas Batum might even be too ambitious. Seriously. His role diminished with the L.A. Clippers around the trade deadline, suggesting his offensive and defensive connectivity is gettable. Philly needs bench depth and versatility. But it’s not teeming with middle-salaried assets who match Batum’s $11.7 million pay grade.”

For that reason, Favale added Harris into a possible deal that would net the Sixers multiple players.

“Convincing the Clippers—or a third team—to soak up the final year and $39.3 million on Tobias Harris’ contract is the way to go. L.A. could be looking to cut its tax bill by offloading expiring deals for Robert Covington and Marcus Morris Sr. And Norman Powell’s contract (three years, $57.7 million) is steep enough that the Clippers might prefer pivoting to shorter-term commitments in advance of a more punitive collective bargaining agreement.”

Harris played for the Clippers during 2018 and 2019 before being traded to the Sixers at the 2019 Trade Deadline.

Seth Curry Floated as Possible Sixers’ Free Agent Target

While listing multiple players as possible free agent options for the Sixers, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic named ex-Sixers guard Seth Curry as someone the Sixers could chase in free agency, though he added that it would depend on how much money Curry would ask for.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann said.

Curry was on the Sixers from 2020 to 2022 before he was included in the trade to the Brooklyn Nets that netted James Harden. Curry is a career 43.5% shooter from three-point land, which could make him appealing if Georges Niang leaves in free agency this summer.