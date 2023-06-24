Sixers Have Discussed Tobias Harris Trade With West Contender: Report

Philadelphia 76ers wing Tobias Harris will enter the final year of the five-year, $180 million contract, which has made him more desirable for other teams. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Phoenix Suns are among Harris’ interested suitors.

Pompey explained why the Suns are interested in Harris and why they would like a deal to get done as soon as possible.

“A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications,” Pompey wrote.

Pompey then explained the snag in a potential deal between the two sides.

“The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract. And why would they when franchise player and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, like Ayton, plays center?”

“The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available.”

Pompey concluded by saying what would have to be done to facilitate a deal.

“So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so.”

Insider Floats Kings as Harris’ Next Destination

While talking about how Harris’ and James Harden’s futures are linked to one another, Matt Moore of Action Network explained why he believes the Sacramento Kings are his next team.

“The Kings have long been thought to be the most likely landing spot for Harris, not only because of the pre-existing relationship between Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Kings GM Monte McNair but also with the Kings looking for a small forward alternative to Harrison Barnes.”

Moore then explained what would have to happen for a deal to be agreed on.

“IF Harden decides to stay in Philly and IF the Kings don’t manage a trade for OG Anunoby (which again looks unlikely), then the Kings and Sixers could work out a deal for Harris. It’s not known what either side wants to include in such a deal (at least by yours truly).”

Sixers in No Rush to Trade Tobias Harris

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported on June 20 that the Sixers are not rushing to trade Harris.

“One source familiar with the Sixers’ thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn’t rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it,” Neubeck wrote.

Neubeck added that despite all the alterations that will occur on July 1, the Sixers believe they’ll have opportunities to make the right trade with Harris.

“While shifting trade rules will alter their options after July 1st, the Sixers believe they’ll have multiple windows (the draft, the pre-camp period, and the pre-deadline period) to explore potential trades and won’t commit to dealing Harris unless it improves Philadelphia’s flexibility or top-end ceiling.”