Proposed Sixers-Lakers Trade Called ‘Reality Show Waiting to Happen’

Russell Westbrook was supposed to mesh brilliantly with LeBron James to create a “two-headed, turbocharging, floor-commanding, do-everything duo” for the Los Angeles Lakers. It hasn’t panned out and the two sides appear willing to end the failed experiment.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Westbrook and the Lakers have “mutual interest” in parting ways and an offseason trade is on the horizon. The “seven-years rule” would allow them to offload Westbrook’s contract – he’s due $47 million next season – and package the nine-time All-Star with either a 2027 or 2029 first-round pick. That would be the best-case scenario.

So, the framework is in place for a potential blockbuster trade this offseason. Would the Philadelphia 76ers want to enter that sweepstakes? Maybe. Heavy’s Sean Deveney and Steve Bulpett recently discussed a path for Westbrook to land in the City of Brotherly Love. It’s not as far-fetched as you might think depending on how the Lakers view Tobias Harris.

“You could do Russell Westbrook for Tobias Harris, and that would make for some interesting times for the reporters of Philadelphia,” Deveney said. “You do Westbrook, throw in that 2027 first-round pick and you get back Tobias Harris – you’re out of the Westbrook woods at least. Not so sure Philly wants that.”





Play



NBA Talk with Insider Steve Bulpett Heavy.com NBA editor Sean Deveney and insider Steve Bulpett talk about some issues around the league. 2022-03-03T16:07:08Z

Westbrook Comfortable Being Bench Piece?

It’s probably not the best fit, not with the way James Harden is running the Sixers’ offense. They do need another ball-handler, but Westbrook doesn’t translate as a guy comfortable with only getting 20 minutes off the bench. He’ll want more playing time than Shake Milton.

Remember, Westbrook has started 60 games this season for the Lakers while averaging 34.5 minutes per game. It would be interesting to see the Sixers’ level of interest in him this offseason, though. Heavy’s Steve Bulpett called it a “reality show waiting to happen.”

The fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook last night has had his season tickets revoked. He is now banned from Wells Fargo Center indefinitelypic.twitter.com/XyMRUxUVwc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2021

“Put Russell Westbrook and James Harden, with Joel Embiid, in the same dressing room,” Bulpett said, “and that’s a reality show waiting to happen.”

Deveney added: “They did all right together for a while, at least, in Houston, it wasn’t a disaster. At least for a time. It didn’t end well, but they held it together.”

Westbrook might be asked to be the third option behind James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in that scenario. Either way, Philly could use an extra guard. Milton has a club option for the 2022-23 season. And the ink isn’t even dry on the three-year extension Furkan Korkmaz inked back in August. Intersting indeed.

Sixers Expected to Sign DeAndre Jordan

The worst kept secret in the NBA is about to become reality. DeAndre Jordan is expected to clear waivers at 5 p.m. on Thursday and join the Sixers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The move will make Jordan the new backup center to Joel Embiid in Philly.

DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 76ers will terminate Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract and he will be free to sign elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2022

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Sixers would terminate Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract. Jordan is very familiar with Doc Rivers having played for him as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds this season in 32 games for the Lakers.