GO AD-FREE
Hi, Subscriber

Breaking: Sixers Trade James Harden to Clippers: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
James Harden

Getty James Harden

The James Harden era is now officially over for the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted around midnight on October 31 that Harden had been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote via his X account.

Wojnarowski has yet to add any further details on who was sent back to the Sixers in exchange for Harden.

Matt John covers the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics for Heavy.com. A Massachusetts native, he has covered the NBA since 2018, with stops at FanSided, Basketball News and Basketball Insiders. More about Matt John

Read More
, ,
Comment Here
Notify of
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments