Breaking: Sixers Trade James Harden to Clippers: Report

The James Harden era is now officially over for the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted around midnight on October 31 that Harden had been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote via his X account.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wAyuJKMfAw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Wojnarowski has yet to add any further details on who was sent back to the Sixers in exchange for Harden.