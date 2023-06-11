Proposed Trade Sends Sixers Former No. 2 Pick for $39 Million Expiring Contract

Tobias Harris, by nature of his expiring $39 million contract for the 2023-24 season, is a two-way asset for the Philadelphia 76ers and any team that would acquire the 30-year-old forward.

In a mock trade proposal from The Sixer Sense’s Tyler Watts, the Sixers would land Marvin Bagley from the Detroit Pistons for Harris and two future second-round draft picks — which would give Philadelphia a valuable piece to build upon with the former No. 2 overall draft pick Bagley and would free up future cap flexibility for the Pistons.

Regarding Harris, Watts finds the 12-year veteran to be the perfect hand for Detroit’s new head coach Monty Williams’ first roster in the Motor City.

“They have an exciting young roster, but the Pistons certainly need more talent if they want to immediately contend under new head coach Monty Williams,” Watts prefaced before saying, “The number five pick in the draft will help, but getting someone like Tobias Harris could be what pushes Detroit back into the postseason.”

As for Bagley, Watts feels Bagley could contribute off the bench for a team that could end up with $35 million in cap space if James Harden didn’t re-sign if such a trade was agreed upon by both front offices.

“Bagley III has shown some flashes, but the 24-year-old has struggled to stay healthy,” Watts prefaced before saying, “Detroit is unlikely to be players in free agency, so they could look to use their cap space this way. The former number two overall pick could play a bench scoring role in Philadelphia, and the 76ers would have nearly $35 million in cap space if James Harden remained off their books.”

Tobias Harris ‘Finally’ a Positive Trade Asset for Sixers

Liberty Ballers’ Bryan Toporek said that Harris’ contract has “finally” become a positive trade asset for the Sixers, four years after signing a five-year, $180 million contract extension during the 2019 NBA offseason.

“No one should expect the Sixers to fetch a massive haul for Harris, who remains one of the most comically overpaid players throughout the NBA,” Toporek prefaced before saying, “But teams with bloated, longer-term deals could value the ability to clear $39.3 million off their books after next season, particularly with the draconian new CBA set to take effect this summer. That could finally turn Harris’ contract into a positive asset instead of an albatross.”

Harris’ extension was signed instead of one for Jimmy Butler, which is something Sixers fans will have a tough time getting over with the team that signed him, the Miami Heat, having made the NBA Finals twice and the Eastern Conference Finals three times since signing “Jimmy Buckets.”

Sixers Fans Expect Tobias Harris to Be Traded

Sixers fans aren’t holding their breath on Harris seeing it through to the end of his contract in Philadelphia. In fact, the overwhelming majority of fans are expecting Harris to be dealt this offseason according to Liberty Ballers’ Jackson Frank.

“According to a recent survey, more than 70 percent of participants think at least one of (Harris and Harden) will be elsewhere this fall, with 71 percent of folks believing Harris will be traded during the offseason,” Frank wrote.

Frank believes the Sixers could look to deal Harris in an effort to spread salary across several contributors.

“He’s a good, useful player, but has often regressed in the playoffs and is a murky fit, given his contract and preference to operate methodically on the ball offensively,” Frank wrote. “If the right trade arises, it’s by no means inconceivable Philadelphia could move him to fortify its depth and rearrange the rotation.”