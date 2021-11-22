Breakout Sixers Guard Has ‘Turned Into a Killer’: Teammate

While much of the NBA world has been focused on what the Sixers will or will not do with star holdout guard Ben Simmons , Philly fans who tired of the topic long ago have been privy to something far more interesting: The growth of Tyrese Maxey. While his numbers speak to his breakout season—18.4 points, 4.6 assists, 52.4% shooting, 42.1% shooting—what’s been most noticeably different about him lately is the way he carries himself.

He’s a budding star. And he knows it.

That’s what one of his mentors, Georges Niang, pointed out this weekend after Maxey was again the stellar bright spot on what’s been a very difficult Western road trip, scoring 28 points with nine assists in the Saturday loss to Portland.

“His development has happened very quick,” Niang said, “and he’s definitely turned into a killer.”





Does Tyrese Maxey have the potential to be like Tony Parker down the road? | Sixers Pregame Live Amy Fadool, Jim Lynam and Marc Jackson break down Tyrese Maxey's impressive second-year leap and how it compares to 6-time All-Star Tony Parker's second season in the NBA. #NBCSportsPhiladelphia #TyreseMaxey #Sixers » Get the latest news on NBC Sports Philadelphia: nbcsports.com/philadelphia/ » Download the MyTeams app: iOS: apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-sports-philadelphia/id427783832 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nbcsports.mobile.rsnlocalsports&hl=en_US NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly… 2021-11-19T19:31:42Z

Maxey Has Developed as a Leader, Player

That is high praise for a player who just turned 21 less than three weeks ago, and is in only his second NBA season. But it is reminiscent of what Maxey said earlier this month when he was discussing what has changed for him as a player as he has been putting up increasingly great numbers.

“I think confidence, leadership, voice, being more vocal,” Maxey said. “I think at the beginning of the year, I was—I don’t want to say scared but I would say timid to speak and say my mind, speak my mind and try to lead with my voice. I think now I have become a little more comfortable with it, and just trying to do my part to help us win.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said that Maxey has benefitted from the team’s veteran presences, including Niang, but that ultimately, Maxey has put in the work to improve his output. And that output keeps getting more impressive—in his last six games, all with Joel Embiid out because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Maxey has averaged 25.7 points and shot 56.7% from the field.

“I have to give it to him,” Rivers said when asked about credit for Maxey’s development. “He just works on his game, really. Obviously, having Danny Green, Joel, Seth, Georges—who he’s become really close with—having all those guys is probably good for Tyrese but Tyrese is good for Tyrese. He works, he listens, he watches film. He does everything you need to do to get better in basketball or in your workplace. Do all those things, whatever you do, and you’re going to get better at it. And he’s doing that.”

Assistant Coach Sam Cassell Has Tutored Maxey

Maxey has also worked a lot with former NBA star guard Sam Cassell, who never had the physical gifts that Maxey has, but was one of the craftiest and toughest floor leaders of his generation. Surely, he’s learned some intangibles from Cassell, but Niang says he’s also learned some ways to junk up his game, including the development of a fallaway.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey gives credit to Sam Cassell and Doc Rivers for his development. https://t.co/Wu1laiBN9q — Sixers Wire (@SixersWire) November 6, 2021

“The kid just gets the ball and turns, and is running somewhere, next thing you know, he taking off and doing that funky right-hand layup that seems to go in every time,” Niang said. “The growth of him has been amazing to me, especially since the beginning of the year.

“I didn’t know much about Tyrese but he has a whole lot of sh** to his game, and it’s pretty impressive to see it every day, and see every notch of his game get unlocked. He’s making shots, he’s making fallaways. I know he works with Sam and that’s kind of Sam’s shot but he has kind of adapted that fallways. He’s making 3s. The kid has been doing it all.”