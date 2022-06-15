Ex-Sixers Starter Addresses Trade Rumor: ‘Hangup’ in Young Star’s Future

The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to OG Anunoby in trade rumors following reports that he is “dissatisfied” with his role in Toronto. The stretch forward could be a lethal weapon if plugged into the Sixers’ starting five due to his versatility.

One trade offer being floated out there is a draft-day swap that sends Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green to Toronto in exchange for Anunoby. That would be the first ask. If the Sixers refuse to include Maxey, then the Raptors would likely ask for Matisse Thybulle. Former Sixers point guard Eric Snow was asked for his thoughts on trading for Anunoby on the latest episode of the Bleav in Sixers podcast. He didn’t hold back.

“I wouldn’t give up Maxey for him. I’m not really sure how we would use him [Anunoby]. I know he’s played 3 and some 4. I do like him, I just think … are we getting a reserve or are we getting a starter? I think he’s more of a Thybulle trade, to me.”

Raptors fans think they can trade O.G Anunoby for tyrese maxey + other stuff…..Tyrese Maxey is a better prospect than anyone on their team lmao — Everything Sucks (@XelaPhila) June 11, 2022

Anunoby has been a starter for the majority of his Raptors career: 227 starts out of 301 possible games. He’s a dynamic forward – listed at 6-foot-7, 232 pounds – who can play every position except center. The Sixers would likely throw him into their starting five alongside James Harden, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and either Maxey or Thybulle.

Most people would prefer Maxey to stay put in Philly, but there are questions about his fit next to Harden. Snow aired those concerns on the podcast.

“It’s not that I’m not high on Maxey, I just don’t know what his future is and how he’s going to be used,” Snow said. “That’s the hangup that I have. Is he going to be the primary ball-handler? Or is he going to be a wing guy? Is he going to be a Jordan Clarkson? What’s he going to be? Trae Young? How are we going to use him primarily going forward? That’s where I’m hung up on.”

Philadelphia trading for Anunoby is an interesting rumor, one fueled by Heavy’s Sean Deveney during a recent conversation with an Eastern Conference executive. He called Anunoby a perfect fit for the Sixers and a “dream player” who can guard multiple positions, shoot the three, and provide size and length.

P.J. Washington, Another Guy to Watch

P.J. Washington is another name to keep an eye on in potential trade talks. The 23-year-old big man was mentioned at the deadline last year as the Charlotte Hornets approach the luxury tax. They would have to clear cap room if they intend to lock Miles Bridges and Cody Martin up to long-term deals.

Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be aiming for a big payday. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season in his worst statistical year as a professional. The Hornets might decide to cut bait now before his trade value drops lower.

PJ Washington really called KD “Too small." 😂 pic.twitter.com/rzBWkKtUxy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2022

And Washington’s game is very similar to Anunoby which makes him a great fit for Philly. The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder would shift from center to power forward, while giving the Sixers flexibility to use him at the 5 during stretches when Embiid needs rest.

Here is what At The Hive wrote about Washington:

Washington was a shot-blocking presence this season, and when his health allowed him to play as hard as he can, he was far and away the best interior defender on the Hornets. His 2.1 block percentage and 1.5 steal percentage rank in the 68th and 75th percentiles respectively per Cleaning The Glass, and the defense was 5.5 points better with him on the floor, ranking in the 90th percentile among all NBA players.

