Ex-Sixers Top Pick Posts Encouraging Update: ‘Cannot Wait’

The 2018 NBA draft elicits PTSD for Philadelphia 76ers fans. The franchise selected Mikal Bridges at No. 10, then traded his rights to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith and a future first-rounder. That move has haunted the Sixers for four seasons now.

Bridges – a Villanova product whose mother worked for the Sixers – has morphed into a borderline All-Star for the top-ranked team in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Smith battled injury after injury (and a strange allergic reaction) while toiling down in the NBA G League.

Smith saw action in only 13 games for the Sixers before getting traded to the Detroit Pistons. His last appearance in an NBA contest came back in a 2019 playoff game against the Toronto Raptors. The former 16th overall pick saw 4 minutes of action and scored zero points.

So, what’s Smith been up to since 2019? He’s been working his way back into shape down in the G League for the Memphis Hustle. The Texas Tech product still his sights set on making it in the NBA and he’s finally feeling healthy. Smith posted the following message on Twitter:

“I’m grinding and getting ready to play summer League things are much brighter and I am feeling much better! I know its Gods plan and i cannot wait im eager to get back on the court again!! Just wanted to update everyone on the recovery and let y’all know im getting it in!”

Smith referenced a knee injury which has been bothering him on and off again for two years. He “played through the pain” since his second year in the league. Finally, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Mikal Bridges Recalls Draft Night Trade

Mikal Bridges was built to play in the City of Brotherly Love. Why? Because he was literally born and raised there. The 6-foot-6 wing player attended high school at Great Valley (Malvern, PA), then went on to star at Villanova University. He was known as a blue-chip prospect throughout his youth, earning all-city and all-state honors. It was meant to be. Until it wasn’t.

Bridges recalled the moment he found out about the trade in 2021 during an appearance on the “Old Man and the Three” podcast with JJ Redick. He was confused and heartbroken.

“So I’m like, nah I’m not getting traded from Philly,” Bridges said, as transcribed by Sixers Wire. “Like what, bro? They say I get traded to Phoenix and I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘Phoenix?’ I’m like ‘I ain’t talk to one person in Phoenix. I don’t even know who the coach is in Phoenix.”

That coach turned out to be Monty Williams who became like a “father figure” to Bridges. And the Philly native has been a key cog for the Suns. He’s averaging career highs in points (14.3), assists (2.3), and rebounds (4.3) while shooting 53.3% from the field this season.

No Trade, No Tobias Harris

In a weird twist of fate, the Smith-for-Bridges swap helped get Tobias Harris to Philadelphia. The future first-rounder from the draft-day trade – the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick – was a pot sweetener in the multi-player blockbuster between the Sixers and Clippers in 2019.

So, everything worked out – well, depending on how you view Harris. He has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks and there are rumors that the Sixers may move the high-priced forward in the offseason.