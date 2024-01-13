The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2024 Opponents Are Set

Following a 10-1 start to the 2023 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles struggled down the stretch, losing five of their last six to finish at 11-6 for the year, leaving them one game back of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

As such, not only was the Eagles’ playoff seeding affected by their late-season swoon, but their 2024 campaign was also altered, as a team’s regular-season finish helps determine opponents for the following year. And now, per a January 12 NFL press release, Nick Sirianni’s squad knows precisely who they’ll play and where each game will take place.

As it’s been every season since the league realigned the divisions in 2002, the Eagles will spend six of their 17 games battling their three rivals in the NFC East: the Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

With every NFC East team facing every NFC South team per the three-year rotating cycle within the conference, the Eagles will also meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

The remaining two games within the NFC for Philadelphia will be contested against the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, who were the second-place finishers in their respective divisions.

As for the Eagles’ AFC opponents in 2024, the cycle dictates that each team from the NFC East will battle each team from the AFC North, meaning Philadelphia will take on the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The cycle also dictates that every team from the NFC East will play the AFC South team that finished in the same position, pitting the Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had a late-season swoon of their own.

Here’s a look at the home-away breakdown of the Eagles’ 2024 opponents.

Who the Eagles Will Play at Home in 2024

As the Eagles played eight home games during the 2023 regular season, they’ll welcome nine teams to Lincoln Financial Field in 2024.

Of these nine teams, four advanced to the NFL Playoffs, while five finished with a winning record. In addition to the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders, Philadelphia will host the Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, and Jaguars.

Overall, the Eagles’ home opponents had a combined record of 70-83 (.458) during the 2023 regular season.

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

New York Giants (6-11)

Washington Commanders (4-13)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Carolina Panthers (2-15)

Cleveland Browns (11-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

The Eagles’ six wins at home were tied for the second-most in the NFC, trailing only the Cowboys.

Who the Eagles Will Play on the Road in 2024

On the flip side of things, with the Eagles playing nine road games in 2023, they’ll leave the City of Brotherly Love eight times in 2024.

Six of the eight teams in this group had winning records this past season, the only two exceptions being the Giants and Commanders. Four of the eight earned postseason berths.

The collective record of Philadelphia’s road opponents in 2023 was 72-64 (.529).

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

New York Giants (6-11)

Washington Commanders (4-13)

Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The Eagles won five of nine games on the road during the 2023 regular season. Times and dates for these 2024 matchups will be announced when the NFL releases the 2024 schedule in the spring.