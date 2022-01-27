NFL Rumors: ‘Short-Term Solution’ Mentioned in Eagles QB Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are intent on going into the 2022 season with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. That doesn’t appear to be up for debate, although the national media keeps pounding the drum for them to make a move.

Aaron Rodgers is the latest name to be thrown into a midnight green uniform. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed the Eagles as one of 12 possible destinations for the three-time MVP who hasn’t made a decision on his future. Rodgers is under contract with the Green Bay Packers through the 2023 season, but he wants a long-term commitment from the team. He could demand a trade, or he has floated out the possibility of retirement. A lot of that may depend on what Green Bay does with star receiver Davante Adams.

Either way, Philadelphia continues to look like an attractive “short-term solution.” Benjamin wrote:

Jalen Hurts has a lot going for him as a young, developing mobile and ever-poised starter. But general manager Howie Roseman has every reason to explore the market for a superior passer, especially with three first-round picks at his disposal. Rodgers may be a short-term solution for a team preaching patience, but Roseman is notoriously aggressive, and Philly would embrace the idea of pairing such a star QB with new play-makers like DeVonta Smith. The issue is twofold: the Packers wouldn’t prefer Rodgers sticking in the NFC, and Rodgers probably wouldn’t sign up for more of a rebuilding scenario under a young coach.

Trading Three First-Rounders for Rodgers

The Eagles own 10 total picks in this year’s draft, including three in the first round. They would likely have to send those first-rounders — 15th overall, 16th overall, 19th overall — to Green Bay. There is a growing sentiment among NFL insiders that Rodgers has one foot out the door.

“They can trade him this year and get a bounty,” said Andrew Brandt, a former Packers front-office executive. “As to what they’re getting, yeah, throw it all in there: two to three ones, good young players, in the mix. How many teams are going to bidding for Aaron Rodgers? I think he’s traded. And I think he’s a big part of the decision and where it goes. I think it’s a mutual decision to move on from Aaron.”

The Denver Broncos have emerged as the front-runners to land Rodgers as they get set to name Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach. Hackett has been Rodgers’ offensive coordinator in Green Bay since 2019. The two like and respect each other. However, no team has better leverage to pull off a blockbuster for Rodgers than the Eagles. Those three first-rounders could be easily packaged with a few young players, like Andre Dillard, Jalen Reagor, Davion Taylor.

Jalen Hurts Shared Special Moment with Rodgers

Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter on December 6, 2020. That one move set into motion a long offseason in Philadelphia where Wentz was sent packing and Hurts got the starting job. The Eagles were playing the Packers that day and Hurts shared a special moment with Rodgers after the game. The rookie quarterback had been running the Eagles’ scout team heading into the matchup.

“He said he watched me in college and had a lot of respect for me as a player and as a quarterback,” Hurts said at the time. “He just wished me luck, and I wished him well throughout the remainder of the season.”

I love Jalen Hurts more than most… If I can get Aaron Rodgers,

Added Rodgers: “He did most of the talking in that conversation. Very respectful. I appreciated the respect that he showed me and his comments. That was a nice conversation.”