High-Priced Free Agent Linked to Eagles Makes Final Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be getting one rumored upgrade to their secondary ahead of training camp. Adrian Amos has inked a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The deal will pay him $1.75 million in base salary, plus $2.25 million in incentives.

Amos, who started 17 games last year for Green Bay, was considered the best free-agent safety on the market. Heavy’s Matt Lombardo called the 30-year-old a “best fit” for the Eagles back in early May, right after the team added Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans in free agency. Philadelphia also selected Illinois standout Sydney Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. The starting spot opposite Reed Blankenship appears up for grabs at training camp.

New defensive coordinator Sean Desai stressed the importance of competition during his introductory press conference. It’s one of Nick Sirianni’s five core principles, and the Eagles will have plenty of it when camp begins on July 25. That process has already started.

“I think one of Coach’s [Nick Sirianni] — and I believe this is one of the places we connected — central themes is compete,” Desai told reporters on May 11. “That’s really what it is. Regardless of whatever we all may think of the depth and all that stuff, it’s about daily competition, and that starts right now. I mean, we just got out of a meeting and one of our rooms, two rooms, one of them did a Kahoots competition with their players.”

Sydney Brown

Terrell Edmunds

Reed Blankenship#Eagles now in far better shape at S.

Editor’s note: Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform featuring user-generated multiple-choice quizzes that can be accessed via a web browser or the Kahoot app (via Medium). Schools, companies, teachers of all sorts — and, apparently, NFL coaches — are using it to teach people how to compete.

John Johnson Still Available in Free Agency

There is another player the Eagles could still target in free agency if they wanted to upgrade. John Johnson remains unsigned after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. The 27-year-old safety has 492 total tackles in 83 career games (77 starts).

Johnson, a third-round pick in 2017, also has 12 interceptions and 41 pass breakups along with 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Remember, the Eagles were in the mix to land him during Nick Sirianni’s first year at the helm. Instead, the team inked Anthony Harris in free agency and ran it back with Rodney McLeod. Johnson signed a three-year, $33.75 million deal in Cleveland where he only lasted two seasons.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said: “I will start by saying John, the first thought probably is just gratitude in terms of what he has done the past two years on the field and in the locker room for us.”

Browns Hire Eagles Front Office Staffer

Cleveland nabbed a well-liked front office staffer away from Philadelphia on June 15. Grant Reiter is headed to the Browns to be Football Administration and Research Assistant, according to Brad Stainbrook. Previously, he had worked in the Eagles football transactions department while serving as a part-time writer for The 33rd Team. Reiter specializes in contract negotiations and salary-cap management.