Eagles Players Sound Off on Jalen Hurts Amid ‘Fake’ Report

Jalen Hurts was accused of looking sloppy in a practice at the end of OTAs, with one source claiming he had a “ways to go” in his development. The news came out of the blue since Hurts generally looked good in the throwing sessions open to the media. Now his Philadelphia Eagles teammates are refuting the negative report.

A.J. Brown – Hurts’ best friend and top target – delivered a scathing rant to all those doubting the quarterback. More importantly, he denied the validity of the report. According to Brown, all of “that practice stuff about Jalen is fake.” The Pro Bowl receiver claimed the media was just starting a controversy that wasn’t there. And Lane Johnson quickly chimed in to agree.

That practice stuff about Jalen is fake . Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy 😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

Brown also endeared himself to Eagles fans everywhere with the way he shot it down. He referenced Terrell Owens, Vince Papale, and Donovan McNabb in a hilarious trip down memory lane.

In a 10 play series

Jalen threw 3tds to Me.

Donovan Mcnabb and T.O. fought the other 4 plays . Vince papale came out of retirement and had the other 3 receptions. #FlyEaglesFly — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

The former Tennessee Titan is entering his first season in Philly and obviously doesn’t mind making his opinion heard. He’s ready to scrap, something that should serve him well in his new city. His complete backing of the starting quarterback should be applauded, too. Remember, the two guys have a strong bond stemming from their college days when Hurts tried to recruit Brown to Alabama.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him [Jalen],” Brown told reporters on May 2. “I’m going to go to bat for him every Sunday because he’s my friend, so it’s a different mentality you bring when you’re playing for somebody that’s important to you. It’s not about yourself no more. It’s about you playing for someone else, so I’m going to go above and beyond for this team and for him.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Hurts Has Full Backing of Eagles Organization

The Eagles have remained consistent in their messaging about Hurts despite any weird scenarios or sourced reports leaking out. Hurts knows where he stands with the organization.

Jalen Hurts: “It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. I’m ready to go.” #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) May 4, 2022

Why? Because they have been whispering positive thoughts into his ear throughout the offseason. The Eagles have told Hurts that it’s his team.

“That’s what they say. It’s understood. It’s my opportunity, it’s my team,” Hurts told reporters on May 4. “It’s my team so I’m ready to go, and the work has been put in to go out and achieve what we want to achieve, and I think this being a time for us to come together and spend time together and do all those things. We’re still building. We’re not going out there and playing a game tomorrow so there’s always work to be put in and you need every day.”

ESPN Analyst Sounds Off on QB Situation

ESPN analyst James Palmer told JAKIB Sports that the Eagles are banking on Hurts being their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. He’s aced every test throw at him so far. They just want to see him take the next step on the field in 2022.

“I think they wholeheartedly believe he has the ability to be the guy,” Palmer said. “His work ethic is ridiculous, and the way he carries himself is remarkable as a leader.”