Eagles ‘Highlight Reel’ WR Delivers Quote of the Century to Philly Fans

It’s very hard for players to jump right into the Swann Fountain and feel all the love, all the feels. A.J. Brown appears to be one of those guys. The newest receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles continues to impress an audience with lofty goals every time he speaks.

Brown addressed the media on Friday during the final day of the team’s first OTA sessions when he delivered what could be the quote of the century. The former Tennessee Titan was answering a question about whether he had ever played running back before — yes, he did, during his pee-wee football days in Mississippi — when the 6-foot-1, 226-pound receiver unintentionally did his best Vince Papale impression.

“I’m not trying to create a highlight, I’m trying to score a touchdown,” Brown told reporters on June 3. “I’m not trying to create a highlight reel, I’m trying to score. So, however it may look if I stiff-arm him, run him over, whatever it is, I’m trying to score. That’s my objective when I get the ball.”

That about sums up everything people in the blue-collar town of Philly want and respect in their favorite athletes. Less than two months in, Brown knows his new adopted city better than most of the muckity-mucks to run through it (see: Ben Simmons).

“I’m not a big regular-season guy, I want to win it all,” Brown said on May 2, “and that’s my expectation coming into this building. I’m not trying to put expectations on the team but I want to win.”

Brown Refuses to Throw Shade at Tennessee

There was a moment on Friday when it looked like Brown might send shade toward the Tennessee Titans. He definitely thought about it, then pulled back to be the better person.

“I’m not answering that question,” Brown said. “I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus.”

Brown wouldn’t trash the Titans, but when asked what he liked about the Eagles’ organization, he said: “I like how we run things here [in Philadelphia]. Everything is organized and detailed.”

The Mississippi native also had kind words for the Philly faithful while comparing them to the fans in Nashville.

“It’s different from Tennessee and here,” Brown said. “Everybody in Tennessee is more laid back but the fans here are very passionate and they’re very excited. And I’m excited, too.”

DeVonta Smith Taking Pressure Off as WR1

DeVonta Smith will be the WR2 in Philadelphia this year for those daring cornerbacks who are scared to test Brown. That’s an imposing thought. Smith delivered a breakout rookie year in 2021 when he made 64 catches for 916 yards and 5 touchdowns.

A.J. Brown: “In my opinion, Smitty (DeVonta Smith) is WR1. He’s a really good route runner. I think the sky is the limit for Smitty.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 3, 2022

Smith was WR1 on the Eagles’ depth chart heading into the NFL drafts … right before the team traded for Brown. It’s all good. Brown sees Smith as his contemporary, a fellow WR1 who makes his job easier.

“It takes the pressure off the other guy, you know, just say we’re playing [in practice] I’ll probably take [Darius] Slay because he’s ranked No. 1 or whatever and I go against him and that gives another really talented receiver to go against the No. 2 [cornerback].

“So it takes the pressure off, in my opinion, Smitty is a WR1 and he’s going against a CB number two, like I expect Smitty to dominate [that matchup]. So taking pressure off each other, and even being on the same sides, so you really can’t double [team us]. That’s great, having another great wideout besides you.”