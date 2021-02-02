Super Bowl Coach Addresses Doug Pederson, Eagles Breakup

Doug Pederson got his NFL coaching start in 2009 as an offensive quality control coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid hired him and promoted Pederson to quarterbacks coach in Philly before bringing him over to Kansas City as his offensive coordinator. The two share an unbreakable bond and remain friends.

Reid is preparing to win his second consecutive Super Bowl this week in Florida, but the 62-year-old coach took some time to comment on Pederson’s surprising dismissal (resignation?) in Philly. Reid didn’t want to get into “behind-the-door issues” of what happened with Pederson, although he did admit to speaking with the visor-wearing man who delivered the Eagles the only Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

“I have talked to Doug. He’s doing well,” Reid told reporters in a Zoom call. “Things happen in this business. I’m not privy of the behind-the-door issues, and I don’t really want to get involved in those issues. I’ve got enough things that I have to take care of with this team, so I don’t need to deal with the other part.”

Remember, Pederson was Reid’s first quarterback in the NFL when the Eagles signed the career backup in 1999. He started nine games before being benched for then-rookie Donovan McNabb and eventually went on to a successful coaching career. Obviously, Philly played a special part in both men’s lives.

“I was proud of him for winning a Super Bowl there,” Reid said. “I think it was great for the city of Philadelphia and great for the actual organization of the Eagles. Well deserved by everybody there. I just think it was time, and I’m so happy for the people of Philadelphia.”

Eagles Continue to Fill Out Coaching Staff

The Eagles have hired Minnesota Vikings defensive quality control coach/assistant linebackers coach Nick Rallis, per NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye. The 27-year-old will take over for outgoing linebackers coach Ken Flajole in Philly.

Rallis has been a trusted Minnesota assistant under Mike Zimmer from 2018-20 after a one-year stint at Wake Forest as a graduate assistant. He has been credited with unleashing Eric Kendricks and turning him into an All-Pro linebacker in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are retaining wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead. It will mark the first time the team has kept the same wide receivers coach for at least two years since 2013-15. Inside the Birds Geoff Mosher was the first to report the move.

Matt Burke Interviewing for Packers Vacancy

Eagles defensive line coach Matt Burke had been considered a rising star coach and a darkhorse candidate to replace Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator in Philly. Not anymore.

The Eagles hired Jonathan Gannon for the defensive coordinator role after a three-year run as secondary coach in Indianapolis. Now Burke has emerged as one of nine candidates being interviewed for the vacant defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers.

Burke joined the Eagles in 2019 as a defensive special assistant and was named the team’s run game coordinator/defensive line coach during the 2020 offseason. He has 17 years of NFL experience, including two years as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins 2017-18.

