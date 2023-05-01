NFL Executives ‘Annoyed’ at Eagles Following NFL Draft: Report

It turns out not everyone likes to sit back and watch the rich get richer. Following what has been universally regarded as a highly successful 2023 NFL draft for the Philadelphia Eagles, there are negative whispers being uttered in the hallways. Apparently, some rival franchises are “annoyed” at all the praise being lavished onto general manager Howie Roseman.

Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton regurgitated some headline-driving information relayed by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager. It seems a few unnamed NFL executives are tired of reading about how Roseman out-smarted and out-maneuvered them. The fact that the Eagles finished 14-3 last season and almost won Super Bowl LVII probably isn’t helping anyone’s cause.

Not that it should be matter to the Eagles. They did what good teams are supposed to do: maximize draft picks and add talent.

“I don’t even know totally what we did,” Roseman told reporters immediately after the draft ended. “We were just talking about, ‘What do I do tonight?’ We hang out with our guys, our organization did a tremendous job. I really want to thank everyone in this organization. There’s not an area, scouts obviously, coaches obviously, but everyone in this organization, from the kitchen staff to PR to equipment to video to medical, they all participated in this draft.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni added: “It’s really an unbelievable process that so many people go into. Obviously, Howie leads this process, but so many people contribute to the process. It so much reminds me of putting a game plan together in a week to get ready for a game. It’s pretty cool.”

Eagles Earn Top Grades: ‘Impressive Haul’

The so-called experts are usually all over the map when they start handing out post-draft grades. Not this year. Everyone seemed to be in agreement that the Eagles crushed the draft, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. who turned the event into the spectacle it is today. He doled out an A to Philadelphia in a drool-worthy evaluation: “With Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith filling clear needs — and the trade for running back D’Andre Swift filling another — I really like this class. Roseman has done it again.”

PFF has Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith as two of the biggest steals of the 2023 draft. "They can't keep getting away with this" 😂#Eagles pic.twitter.com/aeyacL8Coa — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) May 1, 2023

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco also gave the Eagles an A grade for their “impressive haul.” He liked every pick but none more than Jalen Carter at No. 9. He thinks Carter – assuming the character concerns are kept in check – can be a Hall of Famer.

It’s their first pick, defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Yes, he has some off-field issues, but he is the best player in this draft. As one scout told me, he’s generational. If he can stay away from issues, and work harder at the game, he will be a Hall of Fame player.

Can Jalen Carter match Hargraves 2022 season? pic.twitter.com/FVreglwucY — Way Outside The Nest Podcast (@outsidethenest_) May 2, 2023

Eagles WR Devon Allen Wins Penn Relays Event

The Eagles are counting on Devon Allen to make a run at roster spot this summer and possibly climb up the receiver depth chart. He was relegated to the practice squad in 2022, although Sirianni called the Olympic hurdler out by name ahead of the Super Bowl. Well, Allen showed off his world-class speed over the weekend at the Penn Relays where he won the 110-meter hurdles race for the second year in a row. He beat Rafael Pereira of Brazil in a photo finish: 13.457 seconds to 13.459 seconds.