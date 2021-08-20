Eagles Starter Sounds Off on Dirty Patriot: ‘Don’t Try That S*** Again’

Anthony Harris might be in his first year wearing midnight green, but he has been a quick study in the whole blue-collar attitude. The starting safety took particular umbrage to the way a player treated one of his new Philadelphia Eagles’ teammates.

The offender was New England Patriots guard Alex Redmond who went head hunting on Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton during Thursday night’s preseason game. Redmond viciously drove his helmet into the vicinity of Singleton’s head at the end of a tackle. The play was over. There was no need for it. Harris pointed the dirty play out on Twitter and left a stern message for Redmond.

Harris inked a one-year, $4 million deal to be the free safety in Philly opposite Rodney McLeod. He has provided stability to a secondary in desperate need of veteran playmakers. The former Minnesota Vikings star led the entire NFL in interceptions (six) in 2019.

Harris just has a natural nose for the football, something he’s been putting on display every day at training camp. Harris forced an incompletion on Thursday and was one of only five projected defensive starters to suit up in the game.

Cam Newton Throws Shade at Eagles Safety

K’Von Wallace said he was having fun at Tuesday’s practice when he jokingly referred to Cam Newton as the “King of Checkdowns.” The second-year safety thought Newton was dinking-and-dunking instead of chucking the ball down the field.

The funny part is Wallace was doing his trash-talking from the sideline, not face-to-face on the practice field. After Thursday’s 35-0 blowout win, the Patriots quarterback commented on Wallace’s “cheerleading” and gave the young player a new nickname.

“Oh, that’s ‘glitter’. Glitter,” Newton said. “It’s preseason. He was still cheering his team on the sideline. He was out there. It was good.”

Cam Newton on K’Von Wallace calling him checkdown king “Oh, that’s ‘Glitter.’ It’s preseason. He was still cheering his team on the sideline. He was out there. It was good. He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines. You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so.” pic.twitter.com/yQaalffFGe — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2021

Glitter? Why?

“He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines,” Newton said. “You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so.”

Cam Newton's TD to Jakobi Meyers was in the area of K’Von Wallace, who dubbed Newton the "Checkdown King" at jointed practices. Newton: "It's preseason. … Tell his coach to play man-to-man then. … If we're just checking down, we're taking what the defense is giving us." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 20, 2021

Newton suggested that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon should have switched to a man-to-man scheme. Then he downplayed any real beef.

“There’s no need to kind of feed into this,” Newton said, “because anytime you have a joint practice with a bunch of alpha males, certain things are going to be said.”

Joe Flacco Talks About Proving It

Eagles backup Joe Flacco was forced into action on Thursday due to Jalen Hurts’ mysterious stomach bug. He went 10-of-17 for 83 yards, with an interception and fumble on a botched snap. He’s no longer in the competition for the starting job, not that he ever really was. But the 14-year veteran does understand that anything can happen in the NFL and you have to be ready to go on any given Sunday.

Jalen Hurts didn’t need Joe Flacco to struggle in a meaningless preseason game to secure the starting job. He was already QB1 for the #Eagles. This should’ve been obvious but apparently some thought there was a real competition. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) August 20, 2021

“You have to come out and prove it every day in this league,” Flacco said. “Just because you do something one day doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed anything the next. Practices aren’t games. We have to learn how to carry one thing into the next and keep building on things and stacking positive days.”