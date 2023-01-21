Eagles Make Final Roster Moves Prior to Playoff Battle vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to keep veteran safety Anthony Harris inactive for Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game. There had been speculation that Harris might be in line for a big role on special teams after he was elevated to the active roster. That won’t be the case.

Other than Harris, no real surprises on the inactive list. The Eagles announced the following players wouldn’t suit up about 90 minutes prior to kickoff:

Maddox was officially ruled out on Thursday on the team’s final injury report. He didn’t get cleared from a nagging toe injury. C.J. Gardner-Johnson was expected to start at nickel cornerback, with Reed Blankenship and Marcus Epps taking the field as the starting safety tandem. Kickoff was slated for 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

“It’s been a good week of practice. We got to finish it up,” Nick Sirianni told reporters on We need a good practice today. Working some situational football in practice today, so we need a good week because we know things like that are going to pop up big time during the game.”

Philly Celebrities Show Love on Social Media

The stars were out on Twitter to show their love and support for the hometown team. It’s a Philly thing after all. The funniest tweet came courtesy of none other than Rocky Balboa himself in response to the New York Post’s front page which showed Giants star Saquon Barkley atop the Art Museum steps with the headline: “Gonna Cry Now!”

Sylvester Stallone laughed out loud on Twitter and wrote: “I gotta admit this is very witty! Keep punching!” Stallone split time growing up in New York City and Philadelphia but has long claimed to be an Eagles fan.

Do you know I’m a Philly guy, and I love the Eagles, but I gotta admit this is very witty! KeepPunching! https://t.co/Wnigw6Ksjw — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Meek Mill was hype for the playoffs and revealed that he was “betting big” on the Eagles. The “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper wrote: “I’m betting big on eagles today at least a bean! I need the birds to step on the giants tonight!!” Actor Ryan Phillippe was “geeked and fired up” and and marveled at how early the Philly faithful had started filling up the tailgate lots.

yo. eagle fans bought tix to a lacrosse game at the neighboring stadium just so they could start tailgating(drinking) before the allotted time…the linc is gonna be saucy tn. mercy for any giant supporter. — 🅿️hilz (@RyanPhillippe) January 21, 2023

Phillippe was referring to a Delaware resident who bought tickets to a Philadelphia Wings lacrosse game solely so he could get a head start. The Wings were playing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, roughly seven hours prior to kickoff between the Giants and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (The Wings lost 14-5 to Toronto, in case you’re wondering).

The man, Brian DiPasqualantonio, picked his buddy up from the airport and started tailgating at 10:30 a.m., according to The News Journal. He wasn’t the only one who thought of it. Unrelated, the folks at Eagles Nation noted that there was an “aroma of beer in the air” a mile away from the stadium.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith Wins ‘Best Fit’ Award

The Eagles posted video of various players rolling into the Linc in their pregame fits. Inarguably, second-year receiver DeVonta Smith stole the show with a striped purple suit and designer shoes. Jalen Hurts was a close second with his chain hanging out and Louis Vuitton bag. And Jason Kelce served as brand ambassador by wearing the official “It’s a Philly Thing” black hoodie. The Eagles looked relaxed and ready to roll.