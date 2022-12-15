Cowboys Steal Ex-Eagles ‘Monster’ Nose Tackle, Odell Beckham Rumors Linger

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be looking for any competitive advantage they can glean over their main rivals in the NFC East. They signed 350-pound nose tackle Anthony Harris to the practice squad in a move to bolster depth on their depleted defensive line.

The Cowboys needed a replacement for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins who is out until the playoffs with a pectoral strain. Dallas also added linebacker Malik Jefferson, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and receiver T.Y. Hilton earlier this week. There are lingering rumors that the Cowboys could sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Jerry Jones acknowledged if Odell Beckham Jr. signs it has to be sooner rather than later. How soon? “I don’t want to talk about that but stand by,” Jones said as the NFL owners’ meetings ended Tuesday at the Four Seasons Dallas. “This thing could break.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Harris is a somewhat noteworthy addition in that he could share behind-the-scenes intel on the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-5, 350-pounder served three different stints in a midnight green jersey while seeing action in nine games. He has also played for the Raiders, Seahawks, Bears, Packers, Titans, and Falcons.

Philadelphia released Rush from their practice squad on December 6 as part of a flurry of moves which included activating defensive end Janarius Robinson to the 53-man roster. He was an intriguing prospect, albeit a one-dimensional one as a “monster” run-stuffer, coming out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2019. He has 40 tackles with half a sack in 30 career games.

Dallas battles Jacksonville on the road in Week 15; Philadelphia is set to tangle with the Bears in Chicago. The two division foes will meet in their long-awaited rematch on December 24 in Dallas.

Jordan Mailata Fires Back at Micah Parsons

Cowboys stud linebacker Micah Parsons caused a stir on Von Miller’s podcast when he questioned Jalen Hurts. Is he a worthy MVP candidate? Or simply the beneficiary of a great system? Parsons seemed to be leaning a bit toward the latter. Either way, he’s allowed to have an opinion. When asked if he heard Parsons’ comments, the Eagles quarterback took the high road: “I’m worried about the Bears right now.”

“We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.” Jordan Mailata when asked about Parsons’ comments about his quarterback, Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/QfNtekUCyr — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 14, 2022

One teammate wasn’t willing to let Parsons’ comments go. Left tackle Jordan Mailata kept the focus on the Bears, then delivered an NFSW message to Parsons who should be worrying about the Jaguars this week.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f*** they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week,” Mailata told reporters, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Jason Peters Starting at Right Tackle for Dallas

There is building momentum that Jason Peters could be the right tackle for Dallas for the foreseeable future. He jumped in at the position last week after starter Terence Steele went down with a knee injury. Steele could miss significant time, per Patrik Walker. If Steele is out for an extended period, Peters is ready to step in.

“I might have to [be],” Peters told Walker. “I hadn’t taken any right tackle reps since ’05, so I just went in the game and I know how to stay in front of people, and that’s what I did.”