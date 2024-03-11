Eagles May Trade for $18 Million Playmaking Quarterback, Says Ex-NFL GM

There are increasing rumors that the Philadelphia Eagles could explore a potential trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright believes the Eagles are one of the top potential landing spots for Fields. This is partly a sign of the diminishing trade market that exist for Fields.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Fields winds up as a backup with the Colts or Eagles,” Allbright detailed in a March 11, 2024 message on X. “Several teams that were being reported were never in play, and the market has been incredibly thin on him as the Bears have shopped him for a few weeks.”

Former longtime NFL general manager Michael Lombardi also mentioned Philly as a potential trade destination for Fields. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and could look to move on from Fields in the coming weeks.

“There seems to be not a lot of momentum,” Lombardi explained during a March 7 episode of “The GM Shuffle” podcast. “We saw that video that moved the [betting] market of him jumping up and down. Everybody said, ‘Well, that must be Atlanta’s involved.’ But I’ve talked to a lot of people that were at the Combine, and I can’t find a team.

“If I were Philly, I would trade for him. Because I think if you put him behind Hurts, and run the six-back offense with him, he might go in there and play good.”

Eagles Rumors: Potential Trade Target Justin Fields Only Has a $6 Million Cap Hit for 2024

The Eagles would not be trading for Fields to compete with Hurts as the starter, but a move like this would put additional pressure on the team’s franchise quarterback. Hurts’ five-year, $255 million contract is slated to run through the 2028 season.

Fields presents an interesting dilemma for his next team. The former No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft has a reasonable $6 million cap hit for 2024 as part of his four-year, $18.8 million rookie deal.

Fields will be looking for a more expensive contract extension for 2025 and beyond. Yet, what leverage does Fields have if he does not land with a team where he will be competing to be the QB1?

Fields is running out of potential landing spots with the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders remaining as potential options. The Raiders just signed Gardner Minshew and are unlikely to be eager to give up assets for another quarterback.

Eagles News: Philadelphia Has Agreed to Terms With Saquon Barkley & Bryce Huff

The Eagles have had a busy start to NFL free agency with star running back Saquon Barkley headlining the team’s moves. Philadelphia also agreed to terms with pass rusher Bryce Huff on the first day of free agency.

“Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on X.

“Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833M, which would be second highest for a RB in NFL History.”