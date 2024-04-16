Eagles Trade Proposal With Bears Has Philly Sending Draft Haul to Move Into Top 10

There’s a solid chance the Philadelphia Eagles will trade up in the first round of the upcoming draft. Eagles GM Howie Roseman did it just last year, when he swapped selections with the Chicago Bears in order to move up to No. 9 to snag defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

If Philly would like to enter the top 10 this year, they could have a willing trade partner in the Bears.

Noting Chicago “could be the ideal trade partner” for Philadelphia, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report put together a proposal that would send Philly’s 2024 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), 2024 second-round pick (No. 53 overall), 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) and 2025 third-round pick to Chicago in exchange for No. 9.

“Philly general manager Howie Roseman has displayed a propensity for moving all around the board during drafts and should jump at the opportunity to secure a top-10 pick for his club,” Kay wrote on April 15. “The roster desperately needs more elite young talent following last year’s disappointing finish as well as the subsequent retirement of key veterans like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.”

BR’s Eagles-Bears Draft Day Trade Proposal Likely too Steep for Philly

“Philadelphia could offer a package headlined by its own first-rounder at No. 22 overall and second-round choice at No. 53. The Eagles could sweeten the pot with one of their three fifth-round picks as well as a Round 3 pick in 2025,” Kay wrote.

While Roseman would surely consider moving up in the draft to select a player he was enamored with, it’s highly unlikely he would tack on three additional picks in order to do so.

Last year, when the Eagles moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 to draft Carter, Roseman sent Chicago an additional fourth-rounder. That’s it. Moving up from 22 to nine would surely cost more — likely an additional Day 2 selection — but Roseman has been both smart and judicious with his draft capital and won’t overpay in draft-day trades.

Kay’s trade proposal would be good for the Bears, but not so great for the Eagles. Still, considering these two teams’ recent history of working together on draft day, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it happen again.

Cornerback Is a Position to Watch in Round 1 for the Philadelphia Eagles

While Philly may move up in Round 1 this year, the team could also stand pat at 22 and land a potential Day 1 starter. The Eagles could use a young cornerback, and one name who could very well be on the board when pick No. 22 rolls around is former Alabama standout Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Eagles have used a top-30 visit on McKinstry, so it’s clear Philly is eyeing the young defensive back.

But don’t be surprised if Philadelphia moves up to snag a CB, either.

“The Eagles have two second-round picks (No. 50 and No. 53). They could use one of those, combined with their No. 22 overall pick to launch up the draft board into the top 15 and grab a top cornerback,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Connor Rogers wrote on April 5.

We’ll see what happens, but Roseman and company have some interesting options in Round 1 alone.