‘Big Swing’ Trade Proposal Sees Eagles Acquire $59 Million Star

The Philadelphia Eagles could consider a “big swing” trade proposal.

As proposed by The Philly Voice’s Shamus Clancy, a trade proposal featuring the Eagles and Arizona Cardinals would see Philadelphia acquire All-Pro safety Budda Baker in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft selection.

Clancy attributes the Eagles’ lack of star power at the safety position and the fact that acquiring Baker would be a “splashy move” as reasons for why Philadelphia should consider this trade.

“The Eagles are currently entering training camp with a three-man battle for the two safety spots between Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds and third-round rookie Sydney Brown,” writes Clancy. “As of right now, I’d expect Blankenship and Edmunds to get the first-team reps when things kick off next month, but if the Eagles want to go big and throw their chips on the table in the hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy again, Baker is the splashy move.”

Budda Baker Would Play for Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni

This trade proposal makes sense for several reasons. For one, it’s no secret that Baker has been previously linked to the Eagles. In fact, the 27-year-old has not hid the idea that he would like to play for Philadelphia. When asked what he’s looking for in a new coach, Baker voiced his approval for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

“I like real. Just be real… Just be yourself,” said Baker back in April. “Don’t be anything else. Something that I really like is that Eagles coach. He is who he is.”

Secondly, Baker previously requested a trade as he wants a new deal that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid safety. He had previously signed a four-year, $59 million extension that made him the league’s highest-paid safety back in 2020.

However, this is where things get complicated when it comes to a potential trade to Philadelphia.

Why Eagles Likely Won’t Trade for Budda Baker

Baker is already earning $13 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024. The highest-paid safety in the NFL — average salary per year — entering the 2023 season is the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James at $19 million. In fact, Baker ranks seventh among the highest-paid safeties for the 2023 season.

While Baker certainly is justified in his belief that he should earn more money — he led the Cardinals in tackles last season and is a two-time All-Pro selection — it’s an issue for the Eagles because they likely don’t want to commit that type of money to any safety.

In fact, they allowed their former starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — who co-led the NFL in interceptions last season — to sign with the Detroit Lions for one year and $8 million.

As Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice pointed out back in April, a potential Eagles trade for Baker doesn’t make sense for those financial reasons.

“Gardner-Johnson is 25 years old. Baker is 27, and he has scheduled salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023, and $14,200,000 in 2024,” says Kempski. “Again, Baker is a good player and an outstanding run defender, but his current pay is $5.5 million/year more than what the Eagles were willing to pay Gardner-Johnson. And he’s not happy with his pay. And you’d have to give up a pick to get him. Pass.”

While the idea of Baker lining up in a defensive backfield along with Darius Slay and James Bradberry would be a dream come true, it’s just not a likely scenario given Baker’s financial demands.