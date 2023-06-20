Analyst Reveals ‘Biggest Worry’ for Eagles Prior to Training Camp

There is no drama lurking around the corner for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts received a bank-breaking contract extension, then Howie Roseman deftly retooled the trenches thanks to a masterful draft. The Eagles could be better than the 2022 team that advanced all the way to the Super Bowl.

As rumors continue to swirl about one more move – Budda Baker remains disgruntled and stuck in Arizona – it might be time to accept the roster as its constructed. And let’s squash some “overblown storylines,” too. NFL Media’s Eric Edholm highlighted the losses of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as two changes that could tilt the balance of power. Or, more likely, it’s much ado about nothing.

“Losing both coordinators, Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals), can’t go overlooked,” Edholm wrote. “But it can be overblown, and I think that’s what’s happening here. If losing both coordinators is the Eagles’ biggest worry now, these should be considered first-world problems for an NFL team to have.”

Eagles now have officially replaced both their coordinators after losing them to head coaching gigs: OC: Shane Steichen ➡️ Brian Johnson DC: Jonathan Gannon ➡️ Sean Desai — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2023

There is a feeling that the Eagles may not “miss a beat” defensively despite Gannon’s departure. New defensive coordinator Sean Desai has a reputation for being more aggressive than Gannon, plus he has been entrusted with coaching up first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Offensively, well, Hurts will be hooked to the hip of lifelong mentor Brian Johnson who takes the play-calling sheet from Steichen. That relationship has a lot of people excited.

“Our relationship off the field won’t change,” Johnson told reporters on May 11. “Me being in this position now will just allow us to even go deeper in our relationship and have that camaraderie in terms of ‘what do you like, this is how we’re going to attack’ and just being able to have those conversations to be ready to make adjustments as we need to.”

Haason Reddick Has ‘More Levels’ to Reach

It was a prideful homecoming for Haason Reddick who inked a 3-year, $45 million contract to play for the team he grew up rooting for. The 28-year-old set career highs for sacks (16), quarterback hits (26) and forced fumbles (5) last season en route to his first Pro Bowl. He was the biggest playmaker on a star-studded defense. And, to hear Reddick tell it, he’s looking to hit another level in 2023.

“As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into,” Reddick told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year.”

Eagles All-Pro/Pro Bowl LB Haason Reddick: “I’m in great shape. As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. “…We know our ultimate goals, but it starts with us striving for constant success.”https://t.co/CGCDQuinvd pic.twitter.com/653f38P1qw — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 19, 2023

Pro Football Focus Ranks Eagles D-Line, O-Line

The Eagles took the top spot in the defensive line and offensive line rankings compiled by Pro Football Focus. The analytics-based website called out the addition of rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter who could offset the loss of Javon Hargrave in free agency.

The Eagles own the trenches 😤 pic.twitter.com/KNze6QPrql — PFF (@PFF) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus ranked Philadelphia at No. 31 in linebacker play due to inexperience and turnover at the position. The Eagles are banking on the development of second-year man Nakobe Dean, paired alongside veteran Nicholas Morrow, to keep the unit heading in the right direction. Remember, the team lost Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in free agency.