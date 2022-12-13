Eagles Draft ‘Upgrade’ over Miles Sanders, per NFL Analyst

Are the Philadelphia Eagles looking to select Miles Sanders’ replacement in the 2023 NFL draft? One plugged-in analyst thinks they should at least consider it. Especially if the best running back in college football is on the board.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his first mock draft of the season and grabbed University of Texas stud Bijan Robinson for them at No. 5. Remember, the Eagles own the New Orleans Saints pick via a blockbuster trade between the two teams last summer.

Bijan Robinson had ALL THE SAUCE this season. There wasn’t a tackle he didn’t know he could break or a ball he couldn’t catch. He rushed for 1,066 yards AFTER CONTACT and broke 104 tackles in the run game. Bijan’s choice of sauce is Spicy Mustard and he burned a lot of Defenses. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022

Robinson (6-foot, 222 pounds) was a Heisman Trophy candidate entering the 2022 campaign, then rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has racked up 3,410 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards in 31 career games. The first-team All-American would be an upgrade over Sanders, per McShay.

I know the “it’s too early for a running back” arguments are coming, and I agree 99% of the time. But why spend heavily on re-signing Sanders or bringing in another back in free agency when Robinson — who is an upgrade — is available here on a rookie deal? Robinson cruised to 1,580 yards and 18 TDs on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles. Dropping him into the league’s best offense would be scary for every other team.

Mock 1.0 is here! Have at it… https://t.co/zsNDrFlnbB — Todd McShay (@McShay13) December 13, 2022

McShay called Robinson a “serious luxury pick” for Philadelphia since the team owns two first-round picks. He had the Eagles taking Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey at No. 31. Adding a young pass rusher makes sense with question marks surrounding Brandon Graham (free agent), Derek Barnett (ACL injury), and Robert Quinn (rental player).

“Foskey uses his great initial burst to put offensive tackles on their heels,” McShay wrote, “and he had 11 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Other spots for the projected champs to consider would be the secondary and linebacker.”

Scouting Report: Bijan Robinson

Robinson has the pedigree most general managers salivate over. His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowler who rushed for 2,947 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson had 100 less yards in 2022 than Miles Sanders had his entire college career. There is no comparison. https://t.co/0vkoKrffQY — Way Outside The Nest Podcast (@outsidethenest_) December 13, 2022

That’s one selling point. The other? Robison’s versatility as an elite runner, willing blocker, and dangerous receiver out of the backfield. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings questioned his “elite explosiveness or long speed” while praising everything else about his game.

Cummings wrote: “Overall, Robinson has a rare mix of patience and decisiveness, and he’s always in control of reps. He can use quick cuts, spatial awareness, and acceleration to escape early threats of contact. Even so, Robinson doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s more than willing to lower his shoulder and use his mass against defenders.”

Bijan Robinson’s favorite run among his 539 carries at UT? An 18-yard gain featuring a spin and stiff-arm against WVU in 2020. “I don't think I was out of bounds. I think that was a pretty cool play to set the tone of the career I've been having here.”pic.twitter.com/pj5JWH49kQ — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) December 7, 2022

Miles Sanders Addresses Contract Negotiations

Miles Sanders is playing on the final year of his rookie deal — and he’s setting career highs across the board. Following a 144-yard performance in Week 14, Sanders was asked if contract negotiations were taking place. He downplayed everthing.

“Oh, I ain’t worried about that. That’s gonna come,” Sanders said. “That’s gonna come. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Miles Sanders goes over 1,000 yards on that carry, first time reaching that milestone, and has scored 10 rushing touchdowns for the first time. I'm not sure there's a more underrated running back right now, and he's doing it in a contract-year … #Eagles #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 11, 2022

The Eagles have a big decision to make on whether to back the Brinks truck up into Sanders’ driveway. His 1,068 rushing yards this season makes him the first franchise back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since LeSean McCoy did it in 2014. Spotrac currently estimates his value at $7.2 million per year.