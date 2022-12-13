Eagles Draft ‘Upgrade’ over Miles Sanders, per NFL Analyst

Are the Philadelphia Eagles looking to select Miles Sanders’ replacement in the 2023 NFL draft? One plugged-in analyst thinks they should at least consider it. Especially if the best running back in college football is on the board.
ESPN’s Todd McShay released his first mock draft of the season and grabbed University of Texas stud Bijan Robinson for them at No. 5. Remember, the Eagles own the New Orleans Saints pick via a blockbuster trade between the two teams last summer.
Robinson (6-foot, 222 pounds) was a Heisman Trophy candidate entering the 2022 campaign, then rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has racked up 3,410 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards in 31 career games. The first-team All-American would be an upgrade over Sanders, per McShay.
I know the “it’s too early for a running back” arguments are coming, and I agree 99% of the time. But why spend heavily on re-signing Sanders or bringing in another back in free agency when Robinson — who is an upgrade — is available here on a rookie deal? Robinson cruised to 1,580 yards and 18 TDs on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles. Dropping him into the league’s best offense would be scary for every other team.
McShay called Robinson a “serious luxury pick” for Philadelphia since the team owns two first-round picks. He had the Eagles taking Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey at No. 31. Adding a young pass rusher makes sense with question marks surrounding Brandon Graham (free agent), Derek Barnett (ACL injury), and Robert Quinn (rental player).
“Foskey uses his great initial burst to put offensive tackles on their heels,” McShay wrote, “and he had 11 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Other spots for the projected champs to consider would be the secondary and linebacker.”
Scouting Report: Bijan Robinson
Robinson has the pedigree most general managers salivate over. His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowler who rushed for 2,947 yards and 24 touchdowns.
That’s one selling point. The other? Robison’s versatility as an elite runner, willing blocker, and dangerous receiver out of the backfield. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings questioned his “elite explosiveness or long speed” while praising everything else about his game.
Cummings wrote: “Overall, Robinson has a rare mix of patience and decisiveness, and he’s always in control of reps. He can use quick cuts, spatial awareness, and acceleration to escape early threats of contact. Even so, Robinson doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s more than willing to lower his shoulder and use his mass against defenders.”
Miles Sanders Addresses Contract Negotiations
Miles Sanders is playing on the final year of his rookie deal — and he’s setting career highs across the board. Following a 144-yard performance in Week 14, Sanders was asked if contract negotiations were taking place. He downplayed everthing.
“Oh, I ain’t worried about that. That’s gonna come,” Sanders said. “That’s gonna come. I don’t want to talk about it.”
The Eagles have a big decision to make on whether to back the Brinks truck up into Sanders’ driveway. His 1,068 rushing yards this season makes him the first franchise back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since LeSean McCoy did it in 2014. Spotrac currently estimates his value at $7.2 million per year.